BREAKING: Email Reveals Even City Officials Fell Victim to 2020 Proud Boys Hoax 

by Carolyn Bick

The Emerald has received an email that appears to show that the Seattle Police Department (SPD) distributed false information about the Proud Boys moving through Seattle internally among various City departments on the evening of June 8, 2020.

The email from Seattle Public Utilities’ (SPU) Emergency Manager Chad Buechler, timestamped at 6:39 p.m. on the evening the hoax was perpetrated, states that “I was asked by the [Seattle Office of Emergency Management] EOC director (Kenneth Neafcy) and Seattle Police for this information not to be distributed further than for operational needs,” and goes on to list the following (emphasis by the Emerald): “SPD is preparing for a possible counter protest at Volunteer Park that could lead to significant volatility in the area. Intelligence reports that the Proud Boys group may be active in the area.”

This email was sent out a little less than three hours before SPD officers pretended that there was a group of Proud Boys gathering in the city. It is unclear whether the OPA took this email into account when it investigated the incident, as it only references reaching out to the Seattle Police Operations Center (SPOC) for information in its Case Closed Summary (CCS), linked above. Beuchler confirmed to the Emerald that that the email is authentic and that the OPA did not reach out to him about this email.

The email then goes on to state that “SDOT, SPU, and other departments have been working this afternoon to make the area as safe as possible by clearing dumpsters, adjusting barricades, and reducing flammable materials” and that Buechler “engaged SPU Spill Response (Tim McDonald) to provide subject matter expertise on defueling of generators inside the [East] Precinct.”

The email is addressed to a handful of emergency management staff, rather than to a large group of people. Buechler states what SPU will be doing, prefacing plans with, “compared to earlier intel, tonight has the possibility to be much more violent, should a counter protest develop. I will also brief the ORC to communicate with first response crews on duty.”

Buechler then lists items that another City official briefed him on earlier that day.

Buechler told the Emerald in a brief interview on the morning of Jan. 12 that he remembered the email in question. He said that he and other City officials got the information from Neafcy and SPD at the evening’s EOC briefing and passed it along to operations management staff. At that point, he said, it was appropriate to pass along such information, because the police involved in the EOC briefing that evening appeared to believe that there was credible intelligence about Proud Boys being in the City.

“Everybody shares information about what they are seeing out in the field and what they may need to respond to,” Buechler said. “In this case, that was part of that update that I was sending to that smaller group [in the email] that consisted of some EOC leadership and then people who controlled folks that had people working in the field.

“I don’t believe it was a, ‘Hey, they are there, they are coming,’” Buechler continued, referring to the Proud Boys, “I think it was more, ‘Hey, there is a possibility, this is what we are hearing.’

“Every group has people listening to their own channels, whether it’s the police, EOC representatives, or SPU, and they listen and then report on what they are hearing [to EOC management],” Buechler continued. “I don’t know if it was, ‘Hey, this is going to happen for sure,’ it was a ‘Hey, this is what we are hearing’ — the possibility. So that’s why it was shared along.”

He said he did not get this information from either of the officers in charge of the coordinated lying effort, but does not remember exactly which officers said this in the briefing.

However, this also means one of two things: either other members of SPD were also in on the hoax, or they believed, at this point, that there really were Proud Boys in the City. According to the OPA’s CCS, officers said that in perpetrating the hoax over radio, they used fake call signs to dog-whistle to other officers that the information was fake. But this did not happen until several hours after the EOC meeting referenced above. It also shows that this information was disseminated throughout City government, which means that the City expended resources to address what ended up being fake information.

The Emerald has reached out to the OPA for comment, but did not immediately receive a response. The Emerald also reached out to Neafcy — who works as operations coordinator in the Office of Emergency Management — but did not immediately receive a response.

Following initial publication of this story, it also occurred to the Emerald that the certification for this case was never posted on the Office of Inspector General’s (OIG) website, despite having been certified in September. The Emerald reached out to the OIG, who sent the certification showing it was certified by Lynn Erickson, who is not the auditor under investigation.

According to Converge Media’s Jan. 12 Morning Update show, new Mayor Bruce Harrell said when questioned by Converge Media at a press conference that same morning that none of the EOC staff told him they knew about the ruse or had information about it. The Emerald will link readers to the press conference as soon as the City puts it up.

The Emerald will update this story as more information becomes available.

