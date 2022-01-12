NEWS GLEAMS: Building Black Wealth, Seeking Community Heroes, & More!

curated by Emerald Staff

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

✨Gleaming This Week✨

Supporting Black Girls, Young Women, and Black Queer and Transgender Youth

Seattle has awarded more than $440,00 in grants for programs supporting positive identity development and social-emotional learning for middle and high school Black girls and Black Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) youth.

Six community organizations in the Central District and South Seattle received awards ranging from $69,000 to $75,00 for culturally responsive programs in leadership skills, mentorship, dedicated safe spaces, and mental wellness.

“To support the safety and wellness of young people in our city, we need to invest in programs dedicated to their mental health,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell. “The ongoing pandemic and civil rights reckoning our nation is experiencing has been especially challenging for young people, especially our Black and LGBTQ+ students. I’m proud to support community organizations led by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color to deliver the programs our city needs to connect youth with these important services.”

The programs will impact approximately 200 youth in the 2021–22 school year. The organizations receiving the grants are:

“This is a great example of the City putting its money where its values are. These investments will ensure that Seattle’s Black girls and Black queer and transgender youth are able to participate in community-driven programs that respect and uplift their unique of experiences in our society,” said Councilmember Tammy Morales, whose District 2 encompasses South Seattle. “More than ever, we need to hear their voices, to support their mentorship, leadership, and well-being. I’m proud to have supported legislation that does just that.”

Building Black Wealth

Check out what the folks at Brothers United in Leadership Development (BUILD) are doing to encourage and support Black wealth in 2022.

The organization reports seeing growth this year and doubling the number of the organization’s events and activities. They are launching 2022 with their BUILD Black Wealth Incubator Program. Already, more than 90-plus Black-led businesses and organizations have applied for one of its 20 $1,000 grants. If you’re interested in applying, the application process closes on Feb. 3.

In addition, BUILD is sponsoring a FREE Tax Workshop on Jan. 29 for small business owners and independent contractors with strategies for filing, maximizing deductions, maintaining records, and using taxes to grow their business.

Registration is open now and space is limited.If you want to stay connected to BUILD, they’re looking for volunteers who can help with marketing, food service, event setup and breakdown, entertainment, as well as arts and crafts. “If you have a skill that can serve our community, then come out and help BUILD. Volunteering is an easy way to give back to your community and have fun.”

Larry Gossett (left) and Bob Santos (right), pictured here, along with Bernie Whitebear and Roberto Maestas, made up the Gang of Four, Seattle’s iconic civil rights and community activists. Photo attributed to King County, WA (under a Creative Commons, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 license).

Know Any Community Heroes?

Three scholarships totaling $10,000 are available to college-bound high school students and current college students for winning essays about a Washington State figure or group of people who demonstrated civic courage to bring about change in their community.

The Stim Bullitt Civic Courage Scholarship, sponsored by The Seattle Public Library Foundation, is funded by the family of the late Stimson Bullitt, a Seattle attorney, civil rights activist, and environmentalist.

The winning essay earns $5,000 for college tuition aid, while two runners-up win $2,500. In addition, the top three essayists will also have their submissions cataloged in The Seattle Public Library’s Special Collections. Library patrons can read all the available essays by visiting the Seattle Room at the Central Library.

Past winning essays covered Deborah “Tsi-Cy-Altsa” Parker, Former Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib, and the Gang of Four.

“We are in a critical period in our nation’s history where it is important to explore and understand what civic courage means,” says Jonna Ward, CEO of The Seattle Public Library Foundation. “We challenge students to develop their writing and research skills while learning about local heroes.”

More details, including the rules and eligibility requirements and resources for research, are available at the Foundation’s Stim Bullitt Civic Courage Scholarship page or www.civiccouragescholarship.com.

