Guide to Local Events to Celebrate Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Seattle is about as far as you can get from Atlanta, where the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was born and led this country’s civil rights movement. But Seattle activist Larry Gossett would argue no city compares to Seattle’s fervor for celebrating Dr. King:

“Remember y’all, no other citizenry from any city in our country, has been as able as Seattle’s activist — especially its Black, other People of Color, and progressive white community leaders — in attracting thousands of folks from all walks of life to come together every year to pay tribute to Dr. King’s legacy.”

Organizers are challenged again to hold this year’s events as the COVID-19 omicron variant spreads swiftly across the country. Planners are taking the variant into account, providing virtual access to events, distributing masks, and enforcing vaccination and negative test requirements. (For additional guidance on celebrating holidays safely, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.)

Here’s a list of some local events starting this weekend:

Saturday, Jan. 15

Rainier Avenue Radio is hosting an MLK Jr. Holiday Vendor Festival to support local Black businesses Saturday, Jan. 15, noon to 5 p.m., at the historic Columbia City Theater, 4916 Rainier Ave. S. Live performances and games for children will be available.

The Seattle MLK Jr. Organizing Coalition is winding up a week of social justice workshops this weekend:

“Our workshop will share an approach to community healing developed by Black youth in Chicago and how we are passing on the teaching of Chicago footwork to today’s youth both in and out of school. Chicago Footwork uses dance, music, and culture to foster Black identity rooted in confidence and connection. It is a way to create conditions for individual and collective transformation. Learn how this approach centers improvisation as a form of play, energy discharge through dance, and collective power to enhance energy, joy, movement, improvisation and change.”

Many Fires This Time: We the 100 Million, Jan. 15 — 12–1 p.m.

“Many Fires This Time: We the 100 Million” follows poet and activist, A Scribe Called Quess?, as he connects with activist poets and communities from Oakland to New Orleans. Quess? and director Jason Foster will discuss the making of the film and its portrayal of everyday people, fighting for equity and justice.” Watch the film here.

Abolish Decline/Auto Decline, Jan. 15 — 2–3:15 p.m.

“Decline” and “Auto-decline” refer to state laws that allow for the juvenile system to decline its jurisdiction over a minor who has been charged with certain serious offenses. This means that in those cases, children are tried in adult court. This webinar will educate our community on this harmful practice and discuss strategies and solutions to ending Decline/Auto-Decline.

To learn more about the workshops and sign up, go here.

Sunday, Jan. 16

The Seattle MLK Jr. Organizing Coalition is holding a Young Leader’s event with the theme of “Reclaiming the Narrative.” There will be a panel discussion on the education system “and how MLK Jr. and racial justice impact the system we experience and fight back against.”

The virtual event is Sunday, Jan. 16, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and can be viewed via Rainier Avenue Radio on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and the Rainier Avenue Radio app (free for iPhone and Android users).

Monday, Jan. 17

Start the day with the MLK Prayer Breakfast, from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., which brings together religious, education, governmental, and business sectors. You can attend in person at the Seattle Sheraton Grand, with proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required. The meeting will also be available virtually; registration is required.

“That One Day,” will feature a keynote address by Dr. Rev. Otis Moss III. Among other awardees, the event will honor South Seattle’s Davis Family (Gregory, Shawn, Jerrell, and Kaila).

The award citation says, “The Davis Family is the first family to be honored with this Community Award. Each member of this family is actively engaged in social justice and equity work by way of community leadership, domestic violence advocacy, education reform, and youth development. They do this through performance art, gardening, and food justice to champion the voices of the community and young people They shine through their love for Black culture and many people point to the Davises as a whole. They are role models, mentors, community heroes and good friends.”

Rally and March

Many events Monday will be centered at Garfield High School, a prominent locale where Dr. King spoke during his only visit to Seattle on Nov. 8, 1961. A rally will be held at 11 a.m. at the Garfield High School parking lot followed by a march at 12:30 p.m. The rally and march are sponsored by the Seattle MLK Jr. Organizing Coalition.

The Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) “in partnership with the Seattle Sounders FC and Public Health — Seattle & King County, NAAM will host a vaccine and booster clinic (including a ‘Knowledge is Power’ books and Sounders’ ball giveaway as well as a Hygiene for Humanity Supply Drive) as part of the Seattle MLK Jr. Coalition’s rally in the morning at Garfield High School. NAAM’s activities are first come, first served and will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Garfield High School parking lot. The first 100 people to get a vaccination or booster shot will receive two tickets to a Sounders game.”

NAAM's virtual #KingDay program: "The Poetics of Hope," will feature keynote speaker, poet, & best-selling author Nikki Giovanni! Ms. Giovanni will give inspiring remarks on the significance of hope in reflection of Dr. King's legacy. Register HERE: https://t.co/LSWXTR8X7W pic.twitter.com/60WCGmZh6g — NW African American Museum (@naamnw) January 12, 2022

The Northwest African American Museum (NAAM), with sponsorship support from Boeing, will host a virtual King Day Celebration on Monday, Jan. 17, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The program will be repeated from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Highlights of the event include a keynote address from Nikki Giovanni, world-renowned poet, best-selling author; distinguished Virginia Tech professor, activist, and commentator; a children’s story hour with leaders from across Seattle; and inspiring musical performances of songs from the civil rights movement.

📸 Featured Image: Scenes from the 2021 rally and march to commemorate Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Photo: Susan Fried)

