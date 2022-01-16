POETRY: Recognition

by Shin Yu Pai

there is a problem with

being single-issue activists

as erasure comes with its costs —

the commissioned calligraphers

made to vandalize their own

artwork after a month and a half

of labor, complied with managerial

concerns to control the public narrative,

citing instructions from “the city-state”;

four years back, the local government

passed its inclusion resolution:

an expression of public opinion

when hate visited the community

in the form of the Ku Klux Klan

robe abandoned at a Black woman’s shop;

last year, the City hired a diversity

expert; though the public statement

came through the office of Parks & Rec;

the artists were gracious, and

disciplined citizens in giving

credit for the swift reversal of order

the City even provided a canopy

and space heater to hasten the

repair — to reinscribe

Remember Palestine

the very mention of homeland

as hackle-raising as calling

Taiwan a “country” or

the Duwamish, an Indigenous

people, a “tribe” — dictating

what history, whose personhood

is counted in the master narrative,

which subjects have a right to speak?

Shin Yu Pai ’s essays have appeared in Atlas Obscura, YES! Magazine, City Arts, Tricycle, KUOW’s Seattle Story Project, Seattle’s Child, ParentMap, and Seattle Met. She is the author of several poetry books, including her new collection, Virga .

📸 Featured Image: Illustration by Jorm S./Shutterstock.com

