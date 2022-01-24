Emerald Eats: Selva Central Goods

by Dylan Cate

Emerald Eats is a bi-monthly documentary series featuring chefs, farmers, and entrepreneurs who are building a more diverse, meaningful food culture in South Seattle and South King County. This series will focus on local businesses and the role they play in the fight for more sustainable and equitable food systems in our communities. We’ll bring you behind the scenes — and into the lives — of the people transforming what we eat through community, culture, tradition, and innovation.

When a young baker goes on a journey to discover her Central American heritage through the baked goods of her childhood, she finds so much more than she bargained for. Learn the story behind Selva Central Goods right here, on Episode 3 of Emerald Eats.

Spice Bridge is home to Food Innovation Network’s Food Business Incubator program, which helps South King County women of color and immigrants start and grow thriving businesses. Spice Bridge provides the space and support to help these entrepreneurs launch and scale to successful local businesses while also providing a community hub and space where people can gather to learn about and celebrate the community’s rich food traditions.

Dylan Cate (@dylan_eats_everything) is an avid eater and filmmaker dedicated to sharing the stories of the people powering Seattle’s food scene. He’s worked in the labor movement and progressive politics for 10 years and lives in White Center with his wife Maddie and big-boned cat, Frank.

📸 Featured image by Dylan Cate.

