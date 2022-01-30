Poetry: Made of Glass

by Naomi Vega-Sanchez

My face made of glass

My hands made of glass

My heart made of glass

I am made of glass

Beat me and I’ll break

Push me and I’ll break

Hit me and I’ll break

Yell too loud and

I’ll break

Naomi Vega-Sanchez is 13 years old and in the 8th grade. She enjoys writing poetry because “I can write down what I cannot actually say.”

📸 Featured Image: Photo via elena moiseeva/Shutterstock.com.

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!