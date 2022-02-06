PONGO POETRY: Rolling Down on Me

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study and Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants. Pongo believes there is power in creative expression, and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief in youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, join the Pongo Poetry Circle today.

ROLLING DOWN ON ME

by a young person at CSTC

I feel like breaking down

like a bridge collapsing

due to holding onto so many barriers

Keeping so many cars from falling

into the river below

My dad is a car

I’ve been run over so many times

Yet I feel that he’s been run over, too

I’d like to turn the anger around

I wish we could have been

a bridge for each other.

My dad is in prison for 23 years.

My sisters and my family are cars

on the bridge

I want to keep them

from being like my dad

They’re struggling

My little sisters are adopted

My older brother has a guardian

My other brother is in foster care

And my other brother is in a group home

I am a bridge

I want to keep everyone safe

and be strong for them

But I’m not doing well myself

I wish I could be there for them

But instead I’m in here

I am a bridge that has cracks in it

The cracks are in my heart

THE NEW PARK

by a young person at CSTC

You’re in the park

It’s been deserted for many years

because people have died there

There’s a swing set, a slide, monkey bars

and a gymnasium

They’re all taken down

They look like a pile of wood

that people loved so much

You start grabbing pieces of wood

You take a hammer and nails

You start to pound the wood together

And you build

a swing set, a tree house

You start to paint

Paint the swing set red

and you paint the tree house

a beautiful red and blue

Blue is because of the sadness

that you had in your life

Then you get a megaphone

and say

that there’s a new park

Kids start rushing in

They get on the swing set

and push each other

They look like a heart when they’re swinging

They beat

TEACHER

by a young person at CSTC

He is old with white hair.

He’s tall. He’s nice

and teaches me everyday in school.

He teaches me math.

He teaches me the ability to live without worry

and he helps me.

He’s got a good heart

with love in it

and peace like a great hug.

Whenever I’m crying he helps me.

Whenever I’m upset.

If I could, I’d save his life.

If somebody really, really didn’t like him,

I’d say Stop. This is a great teacher.

I think he wants the best for me—

to live a happy and good life.

🎨 Featured illustration by Alexa Strabuk 譚文曠.

