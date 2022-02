Emerald Love Notes — Send Us Your Notes by Friday, February 11!

Nothing lifts the spirit like appreciation. Next Monday is Valentine’s Day. Let’s each take a moment to send a love note to someone: a beloved friend, family member, colleague, community member, or, yes, partner. Complete the Emerald’s Love Notes form (at soseaem.org/lovenotes22) by 5:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, and your note will be published on Monday.

Love Notes will be limited to 300 characters, must be “family friendly,” and may be edited for typos.

