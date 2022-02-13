Poetry: A Letter From the Past

by Helen Collier

Living in the land of the Klan

There were no warnings that they were coming

Millions of stars filled the night sky.

Not a cloud in sight.

Nothing prepared us for their coming.

In the dead of night, their violence exploded; our lives were the

target of their destruction.

Each way we turned, they defeated us. They burned our homes.

They killed our babies, though we struggled to save them.

What could we do when there was no one willing to help us?

When their carnage was over, they left the dead behind.

Among the horrors, reminding us of their coming, was a torn white

sheet hanging from the branch of a tree where death had taken its

bounty.

Helen Collier is a prolific writer of Magical Realism and Science Fiction as well as prose. “Going

Back to Africa” is one of many subjects Collier tackles. The Unexpected and the Unexpected II

When the Face of America Changed are titles she’s written about race in America.

📸 Featured Image: Original photo by Vadim Axel/Shutterstock.com. Edited by Emerald staff.

