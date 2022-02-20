PONGO POETRY: This Is My Story

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Children & Family Justice Center (CFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CFJC residents are Youth of Color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special bi-monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief in youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, join the Pongo Poetry Circle today.

THIS IS CHESS NOT CHECKERS

By a young person, age 15

My life’s a game of chess where I can find a strategy I like

A good strategy helps me get through the day

You have to have a strategy to get through the day because

People can try you

They have their own agendas

I never know what their agenda is

I only know mine

Sometimes, I’ve had nothing but a few pieces

and I’ve had to sacrifice to get more

The competition?

They’re coming for me in the form of down players

I don’t like

Their negativity

Their extra-ness

But on my side, I’ve got positivity

And positive thoughts

“I can do it!”

“Keep going!”

These positive thoughts help my mental state

There’s luck in this game,

like when I have faith in myself

There’s skill required in this game—like that time I remember

When my court date got pushed back

I cried

I cried a lot

The amount of crying was not large

Just like a rainy day

Or something

I felt angry…

But hopeful

Winning for me is a celebration

Joy

I’m celebrating with my family—

Happy that I succeeded

Knowing they are happy makes me

Feel good inside

but risky because

People can be haters

Losing can feel…

It makes me feel competitive to compete

To win

I don’t feel anything

I don’t feel good or bad

I just keep going

And never quit

THE STICKY LEADER AND FOLLOWER

By a young person, age 14

My life’s a game of basketball where I lead

And follow sometimes.

I lead when everybody

Who’s around me in a sticky situation

Depends on me.

I follow when I gotta depend on somebody else,

When I need it

Like in a dangerous situation

When I feel panic

And I wonder

When I went wrong.

Sometimes, I’ve had nothing but problems thrown at me

24/7—like girl problems,

Them putting peer pressure on me to…

too many pressures to choose.

and I’ve had to swipe the problems aside as fast as I can

so I can focus on school—

because I want to go to college

and get the stuff that’s going to help me

succeed in life.

The competition? They’re coming for me in the form of

Glue throwing on me, sticking me so

I have to follow someone else

And depend on them

In the sticky situation

Because I can’t unpin myself,

Stuck to the ground.

I could learn something from

Being stuck right there.

If only if I had someone to depend on,

Teach something new

That I can use on somebody else

Someone like my brother

Who could always

Make me laugh

On regular days,

Or when we were hyped up,

Or whether we were just chillin’.

THIS IS MY STORY

By a young person, age 15

My life’s a game of chess where you make a wrong move,

You might get stepped

Sometimes, I’ve had nothing but the stick clutched up

To my chest to protect my life in case,

I get stretched

By some people that I done messed

and I’ve had to pull it out a couple of times

which makes me upset

cuz I ain’t no killer,

but some people just like to put me up to the test.

But on my side, I’ve got my brothers

In case I need protect

And if I need it, my homies will step

Like that time I was in Cali

And I ain’t had no one but the bros,

They slid a couple times

And I guarantee that they ain’t froze.

There’s luck in this game, like when I got some respect to my name

I had to do some stuff I ain’t proud of,

Cuz in the streets it ain’t no game.

If I don’t, then some people might think

They’re able to take me away.

My family needs me,

So I can’t let them think they could take me

Cuz I got to put these bands in my family’s name.

There’s skill required in this game

In case somebody tests me, I gotta work on my aim

Because if I miss, there’s no thought of seeing

Another day.

I’ve always been cool with people

Because I’ve never wanted no opps

In case I’m with my family, I’ve never wanted

Them to drop.

Winning for me is getting these bands

Making sure my family make it,

Because if I don’t, my momma’s gotta go

Through that struggle again

And I couldn’t take it.

Winning’s risky

because the opps don’t like to see me make it

Losing could feel bad because I’ve been there before

Nothing but eating cooked rice,

but every time I finished,

I was hungry for more. But at the time,

Me and my family couldn’t afford.

Share a plate with my brother

In case he needed more.

Yeah, we was poor, but we say

It is what it is. My pops and brothers

Went to jugg the next day

You can never tell me, you felt it like this.

I learned the rules from bein’ in these streets:

Had to play my cards right, because if I don’t

Someone might take my head

For they can eat

And I ain’t no dummy,

I always kept my nose to the street.

Because if I didn’t, they might have taken me.

In this game of my life, I’m always with the tech

In case I see somebody that put me to the test

And if I have to, I’ll put them to the test

and in the stands,

I know there’s opps watching me

in case I make a false move.

Even some of my own friends, some of them tried

To do me too,

But I’m tryin’ to do right.

Tell God to try and forgive me.

I wasn’t tryin’ to live this life

But it was passed down from generations,

So I didn’t think I could be different

But maybe one day,

My homies could look back at my mistakes and

Say thanks for showing me the way,

Because if not, they coulda been another person

To get popped and I don’t wanna be up in the sky

Lookin’ down at my homies

Getting’ dropped.

🎨 Featured illustration by Alexa Strabuk 譚文曠.

