Celebrating the Women in Our Community — Call for Submissions!

All too often, we wait to celebrate the women in our community posthumously. Let’s talk about them now, while they’re still among us! Let’s document our women’s history now.

Complete the short form below (or through the link here) telling us about a woman who has inspired, influenced, or transformed you. Every Monday in March the Emerald will publish your stories.

📸 Featured Image: From top left to right: Art by Larissa McCartney; art by Jiéyì 杰意 Ludden. From bottom left to right: Art by Alexa Strabuk 譚文曠; art by Larissa McCartney.

