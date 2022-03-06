PONGO POETRY: The Bowl of Worries

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study and Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants. Pongo believes there is power in creative expression, and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief in youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, join the Pongo Poetry Circle today.

THE BOWL OF WORRIES

By a young person, age 14

Discharge

I’m nervous

Because of Covid

I don’t want to get Covid after I’m discharged

the first week of December

I’m looking forward to seeing my dog and my cat

I haven’t seen them for seven months

I’m nervous that I might not be able to see my dog

He’s getting old, so maybe I’ll see him,

but I still worry

If I could put my worry somewhere

I’d put it in a box that I don’t ever have to deal with

one I’d never have to open again

I’d seal it up

and burn it

and smash the ashes

and go eat ice cream

I worry about…what it’s going to be like when I come home

My Dad runs a camp and sometimes we help with it

With Covid there aren’t many people at the camp

The camp is very quiet

It makes me feel empty

like an empty bowl of loneliness

I’d like to fill the bowl with hope

and belonging

I’m very social

When I’m around people it makes me feel less lonely

When it’s not as quiet

I don’t feel like that empty bowl

I have a lot of worries

Just a month or two ago I was so excited to go home

Now that I actually know my date I’m scared to go home

I think I’m just scared to make another mistake

Because I don’t want to hurt the people that I care about again

I’m planning to get a new haircut

And a new clothing style

Maybe change my name

I want to start over and leave what I used to be behind

I’ve done a lot of work here

CSTC has been super supportive with my self-doubt

Helping me recognize my mistakes

And how I have hurt some people

And learning how to repair it with those people and move on

But just because I’ve made mistakes

That doesn’t mean I am a mistake or a disease

It just means I may need a little more support

Along the way

And when I go home

I think I’ll be prepared—

I’ll have my toolbox

and I’ve got my support along the way

and I’m finally ready to come to the end of the race

THIS IS ME

By a young person, age 12

I am painting my self-portrait.

For this work I have chosen the colors of black for the dark times

and yellow for the good times.

The dark times

Are when I struggle

The many places I’ve been that haven’t worked.

I’ve been to many: five, but those five, very many times.

The good times

Are when I’m at home

And when I’m happy.

My mom, my brother,

My pets, my family

They just make me feel

More positive.

The background of my self-portrait will have fire:

A big forest fire,

Because at the time,

I was going through struggles

And the times I’ve been having here are a struggle,

And I’m still working on getting better.

In my self-portrait I will be holding a picture of my baby brother

For the reason that I never get to see him

Because he died.

His picture will make me feel happy.

He was, one time, here in this world,

And he was here for twelve hours

and tried to survive,

But he couldn’t.

In my self-portrait,

my eyes will look like a python’s eyes:

Cool and blue.

When people see my self-portrait, I think they will say,

“This is inspiring,”

because they may have gone through it.

I would like to give my self-portrait to my mom

because I appreciate the way she helps me.

The title of my self-portrait will be,

“This is Me.”

COLD NIGHTS ON I-90

By a young person, age 17

As I look out the frost-covered window

of the half-working rickety car

I wonder…how did I get here

When I was younger

my parents were together—

but never together

My mom had extended stays at the hospital

that seemed like eternities to a six-year-old kid

And my dad chose not to be around

whether or not she was here

When he was around though

time seemed to slow

and moments of pain seemed to grow

It seemed that he chose

the sensations of his own pleasure

over the safety and happiness of the children

that he willingly brought into this world

I swore to myself

that I would never look into a mirror

and see the face of my father on my own

I would never

make the mistakes that he did

Now as I drive home from therapy

brought on by these pains of the past

I look out the window as the sky darkens

and I see his face looking back at me

📸 Featured Image: Illustration by AlexaStrabuk 譚文曠.

