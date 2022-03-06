Sunday Comix: Crime Clicker

by Brett Hamil

Brett Hamil is a writer, cartoonist and performer living on the South End of Seattle. He produces the weekly comedy show Joketellers Union and the political comedy talk show The Seattle Process. The Seattle Weekly (RIP) once called him “the city’s premier political comic.” You can now order the very first Best of Sunday Comix collection, “Bye Bye Teargas Jenny,” 60 pages of cartoons spanning the past two years of resistance, copaganda, and liberal co-option, at BrettHamil.BigCartel.com.

