POETRY: Double Care No Income

by Ashley Gin
Up close watch the water drip off soggy tips of hunchbacked leaves
Soaked and bent the willows weep
The forest sobs
And Tomas peeped
Through the windows
At the family inside
Mother daughter
Daughter father
Elderly
Aging
Getting lost in thought
Eruptions in anger
Cannot walk
Solitude
Alone
The emptiness bump growing bigger and bigger
Thinking now of Grams and Grampa
And farther back too
Back to
Pa Pa
Ma
Ma and Pa
Ta
Time before
La De Da
Time after
STOP
So it goes
Life moves on
Goes and goes
Til riddled with disease
Go back to where you came from
Old Hen daughter
Stag
The buck stops here
It’s the end of the line
Looking for gold
You’ll be fine
In the plane
Where there is no time
It’s okay
No worry
You’ll have plenty of children then
In heaven.
📸 Featured Image: Original photo by Elena Shavlovska/Shutterstock.com. Photo editing by Emerald staff.
