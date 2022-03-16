by Mordecai Ben Isaac, translated by Solomon Solis-Cohen

Purim begins this evening, March 16, 2022.

Mighty, praised beyond compare,

Rock of my salvation,

Build again my house of prayer,

For Thy habitation!

Offering and libation, shall a ransomed nation

Joyful bring

There, and sing

Psalms of Dedication!

Woe was mine in Egypt-land,

(Tyrant kings enslaved me);

Till Thy mighty, out-stretched Hand

From oppression saved me.

Pharaoh, rash pursuing, vowed my swift undoing—

Soon, his host

That proud boast

’Neath the waves was rueing!

To Thy Holy Hill, the way

Madest Thou clear before me;

With false gods I went astray—

Foes to exile bore me.

Torn from all I cherished, almost had I perished—

Babylon fell,

Ze-ru-ba-bel

Badest Thou to restore me!

Then the vengeful Haman wrought

Subtly, to betray me;

In his snare himself he caught—

He that plann’d to slay me.

(Haled from Esther’s palace; hanged on his own gallows!)

Seal and ring

Persia’s king

Gave Thy servant zealous.

When the brave Asmonéans broke

Javan’s chain in sunder,

Through the holy oil, Thy folk

Didst Thou show a wonder—

Ever full remained the vessel unprofanèd;

These eight days,

Lights and praise,

Therefore were ordainèd.

Lord, Thy Holy Arm make bare,

Speed my restoration;

Be my martyr’s blood Thy care—

Judge each guilty nation.

Long is my probation; sore my tribulation—

Bid, from Heaven,

Thy shepherds seven

Haste to my salvation!

Notes: Ma’oz Tzur, a Hannukah Hymn

