Salima Specialties Reopens in Skyway

by Ronnie Estoque

Salima Specialties brings the flavors of India, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand to its new Skyway location. Serving an impressive halal menu of Southeast Asian cuisine — including satay chicken skewers, banh mi, samosas, soups, and curries — Salima Specialties is one of the few Cham restaurants in the area. Cham people are an ethnic group in Cambodia and Vietnam, tracing their ancestry back to the historic Kingdom of Champa. Fleeing Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge and the Vietnam War, Muslim Cham refugees began to arrive in Seattle in 1978 and have developed a tight-knit community in South Seattle.

Originally opened in 2005 on MLK Way, Salima’s Restaurant closed in 2009 for nearly 13 years and reopened as Salima Specialities at 11805 Renton Ave. S. in Skyway on March 4.

The Emerald chatted with the Mohomath family about their hiatus and what it means to bring Halal, Cham cuisine to Skyway communities.

Video by Ronnie Estoque.

Ronnie Estoque is a South Seattle-based freelance photographer and videographer. You can keep up with his work by checking out his website.

📸 Featured Image: Interior of Salima Specialities. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

