PONGO POETRY: Struggles

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Children & Family Justice Center (CFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CFJC residents are Youth of Color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special bi-monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief in youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, join the Pongo Ignite peer-to-peer campaign this month.

Struggles

by a young person, age 13

Do you know who I am behind my masks?

My first mask is grey.

I use it when I’m bored,

I’m bored all the time,

It’s my most worn mask.

When I wear it, I feel exhausted –

It’s like when the sun is setting but everyone is headed to bed,

But it’s still morning.

My second mask is blue,

I use it when I’m excited

Like I am for tomorrow

Hopefully I get out

To be honest I don’t even know how long I’ve been here

I think like two months –

You lose track of time in here.

Another reason why you always see me wearing my grey mask.

Do you know who I am behind my masks?

The third mask is green

Because I’m homesick

Home is fun

With my two dogs, Pharoah and Lucky

They’re like my therapeutic friends

Friends that never leave me

I can get mad with them, but I instantly forgive

They’re always there for me

There was this one time where I was upset in my room

It felt like the whole world was on my shoulders

because my dad said he was going to get rid of Lucky

and Lucky knew I was thinking about him and gave me dog hugs

It makes me feel a lot better

My fourth mask is rainbow

This mask resembles who I truly am –

Happy, caring, brave with a dash of smart,

I’m proud of this mask.

The one mistake that locked me in here,

also locked up this mask,

So tomorrow I have the opportunity to free both me and my mask.

Running

by a young person, age 14

Adrenaline

Pumping through my body

Exploding up my legs

Expanding through my fingertips

My body glows

With an electric pulse

A grin

Spreads across my face

As I run

The feeling is euphoric

Can this be never-ending?

Chasing the feeling gets rough

My glow dims

I feel like I need a re-charge

Tired, like every inch of me is exhausted

Like I’ve run a 10-mile marathon

Every bone in my body feels like it’s melting

I need to find IT again

When I don’t have IT, I want more

I crave IT like a drug

Every time I get IT,

the more tolerance I build

The crazier things I need to do to chase the feeling

Run away

in a way that lets me feel

something

Bedrock

by a young person, age 17

I don’t really know how to put it into words

I find myself really unstable as of recently

With less control

You could say,

my life has always been on a teeter totter

and somebody placed a truck on the other end

It shot me up and down like a roller coaster,

as though you sat on the edge of a thin branch

unable to determine if it will break

My anger used to fuel me.

I could use it for inspiration,

for understanding.

Because to know other people’s anger,

you must know your own.

But it’s hard to do when you have so much of it,

Like the weight of the ocean is above you.

They say once you hit rock bottom,

there’s nowhere to go but up.

But I seem to stay stuck going –

Left

Right

Backwards

Forwards.

Luckily, I’m determined.

📸 Featured Image: Illustration by AlexaStrabuk 譚文曠.

