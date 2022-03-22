OPINION: Seattle Raging Grannies Sing, ‘War Is Not the Answer.’

by Rosy Betz-Zall for the Seattle Raging Grannies

The Seattle Raging Grannies are outraged about the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. We stand up for the independence and safety of all peoples. We admire and grieve for the people of Ukraine and grieve for those doing the fighting and for the suffering of the populace of each country.

Most victims in war are women and children, a pattern that seems to be playing out once again in this situation. It is also important to remember that the U.S. has provoked Russia by building military bases surrounding Russia.

We call on Russia to STOP this invasion and withdraw all troops from Ukraine immediately!

In the tradition of wise women elders, the mission of the Seattle Raging Grannies is to promote global peace, justice, and social and economic equality by raising public awareness through the medium of song and humor.

