NEWS GLEAMS: South End’s Diverse Cuisine, Help for Ukraine, & More

Explore South Seattle Through Plate of Nations

Discover the culinary diversity of southeast Seattle through Plate of Nations from March 25 to April 10.

“Whether you’re looking for Mexico City-style street food like guaraches and tortas, Ethiopian classics served over fresh injera, or smoky Vietnamese claypot, Southeast Seattle has it all,” its website states. “For two weeks every spring, Plate of Nations inspires food lovers and curiosity seekers to sample $20 and $35 shareable plates offered by restaurants in the city’s most diverse neighborhoods.”

Nearly 30 restaurants are featured in this year’s Plate of Nations, an event conceived by Asari Mohamath — a Cham Muslim refugee from Vietnam — and became a way to market South Seattle’s diverse and authentic worldwide cuisines.

Participants can download a passport to have stamped at restaurants and qualify for a Plate of Nations prize drawing.

Food Justice Town Hall

Staying on the food theme, the Rainier Beach Action Coalition (RBAC) will hold its virtual town hall on March 31 with the theme: “Food As Liberation: Healing Our Body, Mind and Community.”

The event will be livestreamed from 6–8 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 on RBAC’s Facebook Live page.

For more details about the town hall, go to their Facebook page, and visit the RBAC website for more information on its ongoing efforts to develop a Food Innovation District in the South End.

Free Concert for Ukraine

A free benefit concert for Ukraine featuring the Seattle Symphony and regional Ukrainian performers will be held April 4 as part of the Mayors’ Concert for Ukraine and Refugees Worldwide.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and King County Executive Dow Constantine are joining 36 mayors from across the country to raise money to help Ukrainian refugees in Europe as well as Ukrainian and other refugees in King County.

The Seattle Mayors’ Concert for Ukraine and Refugees Worldwide will be at Benaroya Hall on Monday, April 4, at 7:30 p.m. The fundraising concert is free to the public but requires registration for tickets. The event will also be broadcast online as well as on KONG-TV and the Seattle Channel. For information about the event and how to register, visit the Seattle Symphony’s Mayors’ Concert for Ukraine and Refugees Worldwide website.

Free Museum Passes and Tickets to the Great Outdoors

Upgrade your culture quotient for free with your Seattle Public Library card with access to 11 museums and cultural institutions through the Library’s Museum Pass program, including:

Burke Museum

Center for Wooden Boats

Henry Art Gallery

Museum of Flight

Museum of History & Industry

Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP)

National Nordic Museum

Seattle Aquarium

Seattle Art Museum & Seattle Asian Art Museum (shared pass)

Wing Luke Museum

Here are the details on using the Museum Pass and Discover Pass: “Library cardholders can reserve one free Museum Pass per week. Each Museum Pass provides admission for at least two adults; some passes allow more and may include free admission for kids ages 17 and under. You can sign up for a pass to a specific organization once every 30 days. New passes are available every day after 12 p.m.

“To read more details and reserve a museum pass, visit www.spl.org/museumpass. The Museum Pass program is sponsored by The Seattle Public Library Foundation.

“The Library also loans the Discover Pass, which you can learn about on our Outdoor Recreation page (www.spl.org/OutdoorRecreation). The Discover Pass provides access to more than 100 state parks, more than 350 primitive recreation sites, nearly 700 water-access points, and nearly 2,000 miles of designated water and land recreation trails. Library patrons can use their Library card to reserve a Discover Pass in the online catalog, as they would a book or other physical material. The checkout period for a Discover Pass is two weeks.”

Closing Out Women’s History Month With Self-Care

The Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) has been celebrating Women’s History month with programs focused on radical self-care and wellness. “These virtual programs are designed to help inspire and invigorate the community within the region and nationwide by elevating local and national female thought leaders who have championed wellness with an emphasis on rest. All events are virtual amid the current public health environment.”

NAAM and Elliott Bay Books will close out Women’s History month by hosting a virtual rest, yoga, and writing experience featuring Octavia Raheem on March 31 at 8:30 p.m. According to NAAM’s press release, “Guests will enjoy a curated and intimate hour of self-care, reflection, and creativity. Octavia Raheem is an Atlanta-based yoga teacher who has long been known for the excellence of that teaching, and her catalyzing work to diversify the fields of yoga and wellness care. She now has a new book which embodies her approaches entitled Pause, Rest, Be: Stillness Practices for Courage in Times of Change.”

To register for this event, visit the following Eventbrite page.

The Port of Seattle Is Hiring

More than 25 employers across Port-related industries will participate in Port of Seattle’s job fairs for people interested in working in aviation, maritime, and logistics. See below for in-person and online events.

Sponsors include Port Jobs, Work Source, Starbucks, Workforce Development Council, Hilton Hotels, Metro Shore Services representing Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises, and SMS Shore Services representing Holland America, Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Oceania Cruises, and Cruise Terminals of America.

“Port-related industries need to fill hundreds of jobs,” said Commissioner Sam Cho, in a Port press release. “Connecting talented potential workers to Port-related employers makes our facilities more efficient, improves customer service, and advances our goal of ensuring that Port-related opportunities benefit everyone in our community.”

Here are the details from the Port of Seattle website:

“Job opportunities range from full-time positions starting immediately to part-time, flexible work for the spring and summer cruise season.

Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26, 10:00– 4:00 p.m.

Terminal 91 at Magnolia, 2001 W. Garfield St.

Meet with employers hiring for cruise season jobs at Pier 66, Terminal 91, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Employers are prepared to work with high school and college students and teachers to accommodate the school year calendar. More information is available on the Port’s events page.

Tuesday, March 29, 10:00–1:00 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seattle Airport, SeaTac,

18740 International Blvd.

Meet with 25 employers including Port of Seattle, Port Jobs, WorkSource, Starbucks, Horizon/Alaska, Swissport Fueling, Amazon, and more. Afghan refugees and newly arrived immigrants are encouraged to attend. Language services are available. All job seekers are welcome. In-person and virtual options are available. More information is available on the Port’s events page.

Options to attend online can be found at publicworkforceevents.easyvirtualfair.com.

Saturday, April 2, 10:00–1:00 p.m.

Port of Seattle Duwamish River Community Hub, South Park, 8600 14th Ave S.

Meet with employers hiring at downtown cruise terminals Pier 66 and Terminal 91, as well as Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Employers are prepared to work with high school and college students and teachers to accommodate school year calendars.

