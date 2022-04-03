PONGO POETRY: The Past’s Growth

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study and Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants. Pongo believes there is power in creative expression, and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief in youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, join the Ignite Pongo campaign today.

THE PAST’S GROWTH

by a young person at CSTC

I can be as strong as a mountain

ready to show how much

I’ve grown

my strength

through years

of working

on myself.

I can be as strong as the ocean waves.

Pay attention to my beautiful destruction

because it shows how much I’ve grown,

like a Tsunami shrinking smaller and smaller

becoming gentle

like a low tide.

I can be strong in ways you don’t expect.

I can be as strong as a knight

able to protect my kingdom

from any harm.

I’m willing to do anything

for my family.

My strength can be gentle.

I can be as strong as a cat

able to comfort you

and defend for you

in times of need.

I can be strong and change the world

by using the past

as a tool

to fix the future.

THE DEMON CHILD

by a young person at CSTC

I am the girl who cries

Cries out into the night,

Stop, stop, let me go, please!

I am the girl with the scars

Who has words she can’t release,

Verbally, yet it has to be a physical harm.

I am the Demon Child.

I am the Demon Child.

I am the Demon Child.

My legs

My arms

All covered

In scars.

I hear my demons,

My Demons hear me,

Stuck in a God-forsaken universe

Always ready for an eternity.

SHOUT OUT TO ALL MY BEINGS

by a young person at CSTC

1400 block, we was always there

1300 block, we was never there

did I have my clout, for all I care?

did I see my momma cry a while?

love her

that’s all I feel

didn’t see my pops smile

cause I was incarcerated

I don’t really feel

cause you can’t really go

to the public and tell them how I feel

now I’m still alone sometimes

other times I now seek happiness

by maintaining desires for a lifetime.

writing and singing songs

running long distances outside

I want all my beings to know now that

now I can do whatever I desire and put my mind to

I want you all to forgive me

and know I’m not dying

not resting in peace

I’m grateful

for living in peace

📸 Featured Image: Illustration by AlexaStrabuk 譚文曠.

