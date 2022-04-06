NEWS GLEAMS: Cherry Blossom Festival Returns, Seattle Landmark Board, & More

curated by Emerald Staff

The Ukrainian Community Center of Washington located on Martin Luther King Jr Way. (Photo: Alex Garland)

King County Proposal to Support Ukraine and Ukrainian Refugees

A King County Council committee’s proposal to provide aid and support to Ukraine and Ukrainians in King County passed unanimously and will go before the full council for a final vote.

On Wednesday, April 6, the King County Council’s Committee of the Whole (COW) unanimously approved a motion sponsored by Councilmembers Reagan Dunn and Rod Dembowski.

“As the situation continues to devolve in Ukraine, it remains imperative that we persist against Vladimir Putin’s intolerable threat to democracy,” Dunn said in a press release. “I am grateful for the way we are coming together here at King County to make sure we are doing everything we can to help the Ukrainian people as they fight for their freedom and their lives.”

According to the press release, the motion asks the County to develop plans to divest in goods and services that benefit the Russian Federation and its leaders; provide surplus medical supplies that the County has on hand; allow county employees to support the relief efforts in Ukraine through the Employee Giving Program; and work with federal, state, and local governments and nonprofit partners to provide support for Ukrainian refugees.

Photo by Shuttertong/Shutterstock.com

A Cheery Cherry Blossom Festival Returns

The 2022 Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival is returning to an in-person event this weekend, April 8–10, at the Seattle Center.

The three-day celebration is a free event open to the public hosted by the Seattle Japanese American Citizens League (JACL).

Two presentations of “JACL Seattle 100 Years,” sharing the history, activism, and stories of JACL Seattle, will be on Saturday, April 9, 3–3:45 p.m. and on Sunday, April 10, 11–11:45 a.m. in the Fisher Pavilion inside stage.

Visitors will also find the 100th Anniversary nine-screen exhibit showcasing the history of the JACL chapter, leaders, and impact on display in the Fisher Pavilion every day of the event.

Photo courtesy of the King County Fire Chiefs Association.

Dream of Becoming a Firefighter?

The King County Fire Chiefs Association is hosting its second semi-annual Diversity and Recruitment Workshop on Saturday, April 9. Fire departments across the county are seeking qualified candidates with diverse backgrounds who may be interested in becoming firefighters but are unsure of how the hiring process works.

The workshop will feature the benefits of a fire service career as well as how to navigate its complex hiring process. Attendees will also have a chance to meet with mentors in the field.

This workshop is open to anyone at least 16 years of age, and is geared towards recruiting members of the BIPOC and limited English speaking communities, women, LGBTQIA+, or those with no prior fire service experience.

Visit the event website for information about the workshop and to register. The registration deadline is April 4.

Seattle Landmark Board Seeks Three New Members

Mayor Bruce Harrell is seeking three new members to appoint to the Landmarks Preservation Board in the architect, real estate, and finance positions, a press release said. The 12-member Landmarks Preservation Board makes recommendations to Seattle City Council for landmark designation and reviews proposed alterations to designated features of landmark properties.

The board is composed of two architects; two historians; one structural engineer; one representative each from the fields of urban planning, real estate, and finance; a Get Engaged member (a position for ages 18–29); and three members at-large. All appointments are made by the mayor and subject to City Council confirmation.

These positions are 3-year terms. Interested applicants must be Seattle-area residents. Board members serve without compensation.

To apply, submit a letter of interest and resume by Monday, April 25, to Erin.Doherty@seattle.gov (reference the “Landmarks Preservation Board Position” in the subject line).

Email applications are preferred, but applications can be mailed to:

Erin Doherty, Landmarks Preservation Board Coordinator

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods

PO Box 94649

Seattle, WA 98124-4649.

For more information, contact Erin Doherty at (206) 684-0380.

Bookmark This Event From the Seattle Public Library

Bellingham author Clyde Ford will discuss his book Of Blood and Sweat in an online event from 6 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 15. Ford’s new book “examines how Black labor helped to create and sustain the wealth of the white one percent throughout American history.”

Born in NYC, Ford lives on a 30-foot trawler “and cruises the waters of the Inside Passage.” He has written 13 books and is a speaker for Humanities Washington, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), where he presents a program around the state entitled “Let’s Talk About Race.”

From the Library’s website: “Today, activists have taken the struggle for racial equity and justice to the streets. ‘Of Blood and Sweat’ goes back through time to excavate the roots of this struggle, from pre-colonial Africa through post-Civil War America. As Ford reveals, in tracing the history of almost any major American institution of power and wealth you’ll find it was created by Black Americans, or created to control them.”

This event is part of The Seattle Public Library’s author programs, book discussions, and community dialogues, presented in partnership with Elliott Bay Book Company, and is supported by The Seattle Public Library Foundation and the Gary and Connie Kunis Foundation.

