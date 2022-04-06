POLL: Emerald Readers’ Ps and Qs for OPA Director Candidates

Seattle is on the hunt for a new Office of Police Accountability director following the departure of Andrew Myerberg, recently appointed by Mayor Bruce Harrell to a newly created Public Safety director position. Announced at a recent meeting of Seattle City Council’s Public Safety Committee, a public forum will take place on June 23, 2022, featuring the three finalists recommended by the search committee.

Emerald readers, that’s where you come in. We want to know: What are your priorities when it comes to hiring Seattle’s new director? What questions would/will you ask the final three candidates? What do you want these OPA director candidates to know about the job and your expectations?

Take the poll and let us know.

The Emerald will compile data from this survey, create a list of priorities and questions based on your responses, and publish it in plenty of time for the June 23 public forum. Whether you plan to attend the forum or just have an opinion you’d like to share, the Emerald wants to hear from you.

📸 Featured Image: Photo collage based in part on a photo by Paul G used under the Unsplash license.

