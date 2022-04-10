POETRY: Beachcombing

by Jeffrey Rindskopf

There’s you

Then there’s others’ you.

They’ll take what they need

Whether you know it or not.

I’ll never see anything quite so beautiful

As my rearview of you.

In the war for people’s hearts

Being there is half the battle,

The other half who you’re there for.

Do tell how strange and prickly you are

So I won’t feel as alone.

Some people have a cliff

Between their sunny plateau and dark abyss

They spend their whole lives skirting

Before the Great Fall draws a crowd.

As for me, while no one’s looking I’ve graded a slope

So every few evenings, I’ll walk me down to the shore

Change into something nice and collect the shells I find

On a gut feeling they’ll glint some way in the light.

The cars on I-5 never seem to mind

But the beachcombers know

How far out there this goes.

Jeffrey Rindskopf is a fiction and poetry writer based in West Seattle, specializing in culture and mental health. He was raised and graduated film school in Orange County, California, before moving to Seattle to begin his career as a freelancer.

📸 Featured image: Photo by Melanie Hobson/Shutterstock.com.

