NEWS GLEAMS: Emily Alvarado Seeks Legislative Seat, Summer Youth Program Grants, & More

Neighbors, teachers, staff at South Shore PK–8 helped provide weekend bags of food to students and their families during the pandemic. (Photo: Pharaoh Prim)

Amplifying Acts of Kindness

The City of Seattle’s Department of Neighborhoods is looking for nominations for Neighbor Day on Saturday, May 7.

Recognizing that, hey, we’ve been through a lot in the last couple of years, the Department of Neighborhoods wants to “amplify the acts of kindness you have experienced and honor the people who have gone above and beyond to support their community.”

“If there is a person, business, or organization that you would like to recognize, we encourage you to nominate them for Neighbor Day recognition!”

In the run-up to Neighbor Day, the Department of Neighborhoods will feature these stories of generosity and help during the pandemic on their social media platforms, newsletter, and blog.

Photo courtesy of Emily Alvarado.

Affordable Housing Leader Seeks Legislative Seat

Emily Alvarado, a nonprofit affordable housing executive and former director of the Seattle Office of Housing, announced in a press release this week that she will seek the 34th District State House of Representatives seat being vacated by longtime incumbent Eileen Cody.

A Democrat and West Seattle resident, Alvarado is making her first run for public office for a district that encompasses west Burien, White Center, West Seattle, and Vashon.

“For more than a decade, I have worked collaboratively to create affordable housing throughout our region, championing policies and investments that foster inclusive, healthy communities and reduce homelessness,” said Alvarado. “With affordability a priority for so many people, I have the experience to tackle our biggest challenges, pass bold policies and make needed, urgent investments in communities.”

For more information and a list of endorsements, visit Emily Alvarado’s campaign website.

Photo courtesy of the Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning (DEEL).

$1 Million in Grants for Summer Programs Boosting Youth Learning

The Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning (DEEL) is seeking to disburse $1 million to community-based organizations that provide summer youth programs in the areas of academic opportunities, social-emotional learning and enrichment, and college and career readiness.

DEEL intends to fund 25 proposals with awards ranging between $10,000 and $75,000 per awardees for summer learning programs running from June through August. Funding will be awarded through a competitive request for investment process managed by DEEL.

“Since spring 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic limited important resources families, schools, and community-based organizations had to help meet the social, emotional, mental health, and academic needs of students,” a press release announcing the grants said. “For youth furthest from educational justice, remote learning and limited or inconsistent access to programs and services compounded existing inequities. DEEL is committed to advancing educational equity by increasing access to summer programs for young people most impacted by the pandemic.”

Funded by the Families, Education, Preschool, and Promise Levy, the fund seeks to expand or enhance existing community-based summer programs for Seattle K–12 students.

To be considered for funding, eligible applicants must submit an application by 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. DEEL will notify successful applicants by Friday, May 20, 2022. To learn more and apply, please visit TinyURL.com/DEELSummer2022.

Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The Seattle City Council and Mayor Bruce Harrell this week proclaimed April 2022 to be Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The proclamation highlighted a number of troubling statistics about the problem such as:

45% of women and 22% of men report having experienced sexual violence in their lifetime.

Trans and gender nonbinary people are at even greater risk of sexual assault.

Nearly 30% of survivors, aided statewide by community sexual assault organizations, identified as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color in 2019. Of those identifying ethnicities, 21% identified as Latinx/Hispanic.

Sexual assault is still among the most underreported crimes for a wide variety of factors ranging from not being believed to risk of being re-traumatized, according to the proclamation.

Read the proclamation on the City of Seattle’s government website.

