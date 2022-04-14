First Annual Bumblebee Memorial Boxing Showcase Benefits Foster Kids

by Patheresa Wells

Nomad Boxing Club and Rowhouse International have come together to provide an afternoon of community building and entertainment to honor the late Willie Briscoray, known as Coach Bumblebee. The first annual Bumblebee Memorial Boxing Showcase will take place on Saturday, April 16, 2022, 2–6 p.m. at Washington Hall. The event aims to continue the work of Coach Bumblee, who mentored young fighters during his lifetime by working to promote the work done by Treehouse, an organization whose mission is to create “a world where every child that has experienced foster care has the opportunities and support they need to pursue their dreams and launch successfully into adulthood.”

Rowhouse International, a BIPOC-owned art, entertainment, and media company, is thrilled to present this showcase, allowing local amateur boxers to do good by promoting wellness, and by allowing them to get in the corner, gloves up, and fight to benefit their community. A portion of the ticket sales will go to benefit Treehouse, and Treehouse will be present at the event to share about the work it is doing to give foster kids a future. In addition, local legislators and community organizers committed to working on bills to support former foster youth — including T’wina Nobles, Keith Blocker, Debra Entenman, and Nikkita Oliver — will be in attendance.

The legacy of Coach Bumblebee lives on through the fighters of Nomad boxing and its founder Manuel Dunham, who the late coach mentored. That legacy of leadership, commitment to community, and passion for the well-being of youth will be worth coming out to see and support.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite, and additional information can be found on the Rowhouse International Facebook page.

Presented by Nomad Boxing Club and Rowhouse International, the boxing showcase will partly benefit Treehouse, an organization that supports youth in the foster care system.

Patheresa Wells is a poet, writer, and storyteller who lives in SeaTac, Washington. Born to a Black mother and Persian father, her experiences as a multicultural child shaped her desire to advocate for and amplify her community. She currently attends Highline College in Des Moines. Follow her on Twitter @PatheresaWells.

📸 Featured Image: Local boxing legend Willie “Bumblebee” Briscoray will be honored at the first annual Bumblebee Memorial Boxing Showcase this Saturday, April 16, at Washington Hall. Photo courtesy of Rowhouse International.

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!