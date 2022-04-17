PONGO POETRY: Down and Up

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Children & Family Justice Center (CFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CFJC residents are Youth of Color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special bimonthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief in youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, join its GiveBig campaign today.

The L.A. Riots

by a young person, age 15

It all started with police,

pulling over a black male

they saw his color then they beat him senseless,

beat out his eye socket and tasered him in the chest.

The went to court the next day

they beat the case —

I guess beating a black male

wasn’t really a mistake.

Folks got mad, so mad

they started looting

they started beating on people

cause they tried to show, every way,

that they had a voice

and no one heard.

If I was there, I would have tried to protest

tried to bring peace within the people

I would tell everybody to go home.

We can bring peace now rather than later.

Beating on black people ain’t a game

it’s crime.

RIP Rodney King

Although he didn’t die.

He still was a victim

to a meaningless crime.

I believe people should just get along.

May You Rest Your Soul

by a young person, age 14

I am truly thankful for weapons and armor.

It’s easy to be grateful when you grew up

without a father but harder to be grateful

when your uncle got slaughtered.

But through being grateful, I have to admit

I came a little farther,

which makes me want to say how grateful I am

for my grandma for raising

an intelligent daughter.

I have to admit, for all this and more,

I feel like saying

Thank you, Granny

Now may you rest your soul.

In the past, I admit, I might have felt

like your sayings get old,

but now I got to be grateful

because just like lemonade on a hot day

I’m sold.

Down and Up

by a young person, age 18

I was fifteen

and I was Down and not up

It was like struggling

Like black

I was fifteen

and I was Down and not up

Had to make money somehow

My brother knew what was up

He sold drugs to feed the family

But once my mom found out

She kicked him out

I felt gray

And Down

That he got kicked out

Two weeks later

He got shot

And was in the hospital

My mom found out about the news

On TV

I was mad about it

I felt rage – Red

My mom didn’t take the news lightly

She burst out in tears

She didn’t cry often

Something that hit like a bullet

This was two years ago

Now my brother has his own job

In construction

I’m proud of him

Blue

My mom is doing better

Financially he contributes

A lot

I feel more better about that

I wouldn’t know what color for her

Like blue, more on top

And now

Well, I’m in jail

Getting my high school diploma and GED

I feel good

I’m Up

📸 Featured image by Anastasiya_g/Shutterstock.com.

