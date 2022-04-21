Welcome to Seattle, President Biden and Second Gentleman Emhoff!

curated by Emerald Staff

President Biden and Second Gentleman Emhoff, we asked our South Seattle community members where they would like you to visit, and they responded with some of the organizations, parks, gardens, and neighborhoods that make our part of Seattle special. Emerald readers pointed out places like Washington Middle School, Community Passageways, the many urban farm projects, South Park, and the beautiful serenity of Kubota Garden. Scroll through the full list below to learn about our diversity and passion for South Seattle.

Most places are just a few minutes from your landing site at Boeing Field, so take an easy detour and come see us. It’s Earth Day, so the green carpet is out!

Click the images below to open a larger view, or look below each image to read the responses in text form!

Slide 1

Anonymouse: Washington Middle School is at the forefront of revolutionizing Seattle Public Schools. Northwest Tap Connection has developed generations of young people and given them strength of character and joy. Kubota Garden is a jewel manifesting the dream of Fujitaro Kubota and his family to bring a place of serenity and respite to a chronically underserved community. Rainier Beach Action Coalition has created opportunities for young people and adults to envision a peaceful, productive future.

Cathy: Seward Park and Rainier Beach.

Kate: The Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center because it is so vital people inhabiting and visiting Duwamish territory learn about whose land they are on. Also there is a current appeal for federal recognition.

Tamara Guyton: Audubon Center at Seward Park on the banks of Lake Washington and run by Joey Manson who does an amazing job with community outreach & inclusion, along with Naturalist, Ed Dominguez; Rainier Beach Urban Farm [co-operated by the Friends of Rainier Beach Urban Farm & Wetlands and Tilth Alliance] with programing that includes community dinners, Youth Sewards and a gardening program for Ethiopian elders; Duwamish Hill Preserve, a culturally significant site for the Duwamish people and an ongoing restoration project; Kubota Garden where starting in 1927 Fugitaro Kubota turned a piece of swampland into a world class Japanese garden; Jefferson Park with it’s amazing views, Beacon Food Forest, skatepark and a field for playing Samoan kirikiti.

Slide 2

Paul Sutton: Community Passageways offices @ the Emerald City Bible Church. Founded by a true Pioneer of the greater Seattle area — Coach Dom. Community Passageways has worked to restore the pride, peace and promise in not only the Black community, it’s families but I’d say the entire Black diaspora. From the CP offices ideals have been birthed that has removed over 400 years of imprisonment of our youth. And replaced that with the guidance and direction toward family reunification. Tragedy has touched this effort. Community confidence has been shaken. A visit from POTUS would drive home to importance of this organization, it’s efforts towards the construction of its coming Youth Achievement Center.

Kendall Guthrie: The Old Growth Tree Trails in Seward Park: To provide you calm and perspective on the time scale of human being compared to the planet. Then go walk along the south shore and gaze at Mt Rainier — if it is out; Lil Reds — Amazing barbeque.

Ron Angeles: Columbia City — Best established business area in Southeast Seattle; New Holly or Rainier Vista — A federal/city partnership to redevelop old housing project into a economically, racially, religiously, and ethnically diverse housing community; Kubota Garden – Beautiful City park once owned by a Japanese American family that was interned during WWII; Veterans Hospital on Beacon Hill — Remodeled in recent years to serve Vets throughout the Northwest; Seward Park — Old growth ancient forest in the heart of our city along the shore of Lake Washington.

Regina: The Beacon Food Forest has been a source/place of uniting people in the work of fighting food inequity. The intersection of race, inequality, land care, community, justice and healing have taken place in the work of the many community members and volunteers at the Beacon Food Forest.

Ed: Georgetown, Hat & Boots. A Seattle landmark that would also highlight & expound upon our logistical traffic nightmare with his visit.

Slide 3

Royal Gleaves: Mini Mart City Park. The new small park has had a history of multiple small mini marts that are significant in Georgetown’s history, and was even used to hide aircraft from potential Japanese bombings during World War 2.

Diane: Kubota Garden.

BJ Cummings: A visit to the Duwamish River at Ha-ah-poos Park (Port of Seattle Terminal 107) and/or Duwamish Waterway Park are key to understanding the past, present, and future of Seattle. The Duwamish River *made* Seattle the “world class” city it strives to be today (Im happy to gift him a copy of The River That Made Seattle: A Human and Natural History of the Duwamish 🙂 ). It also highlights the history of racism, environmental injustice, and health disparities that keep Seattle from fully realizing its “world class” potential — the Duwamish community has been working with EPA and local governments for decades to try to clean up and revitalize the Duwamish Valley. The Biden administration’s promotion of environmental justice represents a possibly once in a lifetime opportunity for us to get it right. He should visit and then ACT to restore the health of our river and its native and immigrant communities.

Paulina Lopez: The Duwamish Valley if he wants to understand Resilience and Environmental Justice!

El Centro de la Raza: El Centro de la Raza (The Center for People of All Races) was founded in 1972 when adult ESL learners led a peaceful multiracial three month occupation of the abandoned Beacon Hill School building – becoming a focal point for the Chicano Civil Rights Movement in Seattle. The efforts to secure the school were instrumental in building a multi-ethnic community coalition to improve access to resources and education for all races. Today, El Centro is an oasis of hope providing 43 programs for low-income families and immigrants in South Seattle. In 2019, its historic school building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places, earning El Centro de la Raza a place in North American history for its multi-cultural, social and political significance. Serving as a national model of affordable housing development, El Centro completed construction of Plaza Roberto Maestas adjacent to its historic building in 2016. This award-winning project highlights an integrated approach to affordable housing, land use, environmental planning, public transportation, community infrastructure and workforce opportunities. Plaza Maestas is also home to our Early Learning Center, a community-based education program utilizing a bilingual curriculum that emphasizes cultural diversity, social justice and family involvement to develop children’s self-awareness, cultural pride and self-esteem. El Centro de la Raza continues to build Dr. King’s Beloved Community and address essential needs of families.

Slide 4

Anjilee Christine: South Park! One of the most diverse zip codes in WA, 98108 is an area home to powerful organizers who have made a huge impact. A historically economically depressed area, the residents here have fought to keep our business local and infrastructure maintained. Parts of South Park are unincorporated King County making it resource deprived — not being eligible for City of Seattle funding and home to many industrial companies who take advantage of the lax laws and lower Environmental protections. Despite a higher percentage of residents living in poverty when compared to the county as a whole — the spiritual wealth of the community is felt. From incredible women organizing food pantries on multiple corners and free markets filled with local vendors and childrens activities. The coffee shop, Resistencia is a local organizing hub and this community is strong. Puget Sound Labor Agency AFL-CIO, formerly King County Labor Agency, is now in Georgetown and has strong labor and union ties since 1975. Our event is also on Friday at 5300 4th Ave S in Seattle (Georgetown) from Noon to 4PM for the public, labor community, unions, local businesses, local community and supporters of our cause.

Angel Hanson: South Park.

📸 Featured image by Chris Allan/Shutterstock.com.

