Rainier Beach Iftar Meal Focuses on Ramadan and Stewardship

by Ronnie Estoque

Last Saturday evening, community members gathered at the Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands for Iftar, a meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during Ramadan. The event was organized through a partnership between Wasat, Masakan, and Tilth Alliance.

Tilth Alliance’s community education coordinator for the Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands, Daniella Nicholas, shares opening remarks to kick off the event. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Tilth Alliance’s community education coordinator for the Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands, Daniella Nicholas, opened the event, followed by Wasat’s executive director, Baraka Blue.

Wasat’s executive director, Baraka Blue, introduces himself and welcomes those in attendance (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Wasat’s stewardship and sustainability director, Rhamis Kent, led the Khalifah Stewardship Talk, which dove deeper into Islamic teachings and practices.

Wasat’s stewardship and sustainability director, Rhamis Kent, leads the Khalifah Stewardship Talk. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Attendees participated in a reflection walk before breaking their fast with dates and a prayer inside the building space. The meal, catered by local Malaysian caterer Masakan, was served at sunset and featured jelatah (spicy, sweet pickled salad), kari ayam (Malay-style chicken curry), nasi minyak (fragrant rice with onions, garlic, and ginger), and bingka-ubi (chewy baked cassava bars).

Malaysian caterer Masakan prepared jelatah (left), nasi minyak (center), and kari ayam (right) for the event. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

The event was catered by Masakan, a Malaysian caterer based out of Seattle. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

The event was at max capacity, and attendees were also provided a recipe booklet of the food, provided courtesy of Masakan. Wasat will also be hosting more programs and events for Ramadan.

Ronnie Estoque is a South Seattle-based freelance photographer and videographer. You can keep up with his work by checking out his website.

📸 Featured Image: Event attendees listen to the words of Wasat’s stewardship and sustainability director, Rhamis Kent. The event was filled to max capacity. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

