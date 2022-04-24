Poetry: Decasia

by Patheresa Wells

There ain’t nothing sweet smelling or pleasing to the palate here.

This poem is all that is discarded,

tossed aside,

Forgotten.

There ain’t no salvaging of its parts.

No recycling it into

Another thought,

Another day.

This poem is stanky.

Not the kind your nose might like to linger on:

the funk of sex. Dried milk

on a Mother’s breast.

No, it is rancid. A cankerous sore cracked open

when you come to create

but ain’t got shit to say.

This poem is not far reaching or verbose.

You try to tell yourself it is compost,

fertilizer for another truth.

But no matter how far down you dig, all you find

is rubbish.

Patheresa Wells is a poet, writer, and storyteller who lives in SeaTac, Washington. Born to a Black mother and Persian father, her experiences as a multicultural child shaped her desire to advocate for and amplify her community. She currently attends Highline College in Des Moines. Follow her on Twitter @PatheresaWells.

📸 Featured Image: Original photo by Roman Mikhailiuk/Shutterstock.com; image editing by Emerald staff.

