PHOTO ESSAY: Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Grand Opening in Tukwila

by Ronnie Estoque

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness hosted the grand opening of their newest location in Tukwila on April 16. Community members gathered to witness history, as the store became the 50th location in the U.S. The event featured remarks from various stakeholders involved with the development, including Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s President/CEO Andrea Reay and studio manager Jennifer Young. A debut song titled “My Own” was sung by local artist Flourish followed by a ribbon-cutting.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is an American boxer and promoter known for his combination of speed, power, and technical skill. He holds an undefeated record of 50 wins. Mayweather Boxing + Fitness offers a variety of classes and studio offerings for people of all boxing levels and advertises “an inclusive, high-intensity fitness experience.”

As reported in the Emerald last July, boxing has become increasingly popular and more accessible in the South End. Earlier this month, the Emerald also covered the first annual memorial boxing showcase in honor of Willie Briscoray, or “Coach Bumblebee,” who mentored young fighters to help benefit local nonprofit Treehouse.

Community members stand outside the Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Tukwila location at the grand-opening ceremony. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Wall art depicting boxing legend Floyd Mayweather at the new boxing gym in Tukwila. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Flourish, a local artist, performs their debut single “My Own” at the grand opening ceremony on April 16. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Studio manager Jennifer Young shares opening remarks during the Mayweather Boxing + Fitness grand opening ceremony. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

A portrait of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather stares down a row of boxing bags at the new gym in Tukwila. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

In addition to boxing bags, boxing mannequins (technically called “body opponent bags,” or BOB for short) are featured for training. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

Ronnie Estoque is a South Seattle-based freelance photographer and videographer. You can keep up with his work by checking out his website.

📸 Featured Image: The Mayweather Boxing + Fitness team in Tukwila celebrated their grand opening on April 16 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Photo: Ronnie Estoque)

