NEWS GLEAMS: New Editors, COVID Caution, Don’t Forget Mom, & More

Vee Hua Stepping In as Managing Editor of the South Seattle Emerald

Vee Hua 華婷婷 (they/she) a local writer, filmmaker, and organizer with “semi-nomadic tendencies” will be stepping in as the South Seattle Emerald’s managing editor beginning May 4. Prior to joining the Emerald, they served as the editor-in-chief of the interdisciplinary arts publication REDEFINE and co-chair of the Seattle Arts Commission. They also previously served as the executive director of the interdisciplinary community hub Northwest Film Forum, where they played a key role in making the space more welcoming and accessible for diverse audiences.

In Hua, the Emerald board sought a respected community member, with experience producing stories in multiple mediums, that could help lead the publication’s editorial direction into the future while being responsive to our readership. Hua will succeed Sharon Ho Chang, who departed in February. As managing editor, Hua’s portfolio will include oversight of editorial, content production, and digital strategies.

Hua says they are passionate about cultural space, the environment, and finding ways to covertly and overtly disrupt oppressive structures. They also regularly share observational human stories through their storytelling newsletter, RAMBLIN’ WITH VEE!, and are pursuing a master’s in tribal resource and environmental stewardship under the Native American Studies Department at the University of Minnesota.

Mike Davis Joining the Emerald as Voices Editor

In other South Seattle Emerald news, longtime contributor Mike Davis will be stepping in as the Emerald’s new Voices editor beginning May 2. Davis was born and raised in Seattle, and has covered arts, culture, and politics for the publication. Davis is also cohost of “Clap Back Culture” on Converge Media. As Voices editor, Davis will oversee opinion pieces, op-eds, and essays.

Voices is where people tell their stories in their own voice, a foundational editorial offering of the Emerald. He will take over for Lola E. Peters who was serving in the position temporarily.

Photo by molotoka/Shutterstock.com

Caution Light Blinking as COVID-19 Cases Rise in King County

Jeff Duchin, M.D., the chief health officer of Public Health – Seattle & King County, said Monday, April 25, that cases were rising and the county had risen from “low” risk to “medium” risk.

He made his remarks at an online media event.

The average number of cases, per 100,000 people, is at about 214 per day. That’s only one-tenth as high as it was during the winter surge. The largest portion of cases are in the young adult category. People don’t seem to be getting severe disease as the rates of hospitalization and death have been steady and have not been rising significantly.

“I see this as a yellow traffic light telling us all to slow down,” Duchin said. He recommends people use masks indoors, get up-to-date on vaccine and boosters, and improve the air quality at places they visit or work.Case numbers and recommendations about air quality from County health officials can be found on Public Health – Seattle & King County’s COVID-19 Resources webpage.

Photo courtesy of the Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning.

$1.5 Million Available for Youth Leadership and Cultural Education Programs

Community organizations have until 3 p.m. on Monday, May 16, to be considered for $150,000 grants for Youth Leadership and Cultural Education.

The Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning (DEEL) announced Tuesday, April 26, the opening of applications for the Youth Leadership and Cultural Education Request for Investment (RFI).

As part of DEEL’s 2022 budget allocation supporting recommendations from the Equitable Communities Initiative, DEEL will invest up to $1.5 million in community-based leadership and cultural education opportunities for historically underserved youth disproportionately impacted by systemic inequities. Applicants are invited to apply for up to $150,000 with funds awarded through a competitive process managed by DEEL.

To learn more and apply, please visit tinyurl.com/DEELCulturalEducationRFI. More information about the grant can be found on DEEL’s April 26, 2022, press release.

Have you ordered your mother's day flowers yet? Get your order in now with #FriendlyHmongFarms. This flower sale supports Seattle Public Schools, Title 1 schools, and POC farmers. Remember you can gift them to anyone, not just a mother. https://t.co/rn4xywNDMo pic.twitter.com/zFgF0znp1u — SESECWA (@SESECWA) April 15, 2022

Show Mom Some Love While Supporting Schools and Local Hmong Farmers

Order a Mother’s Day bouquet by April 30 from local Hmong farmers and a $10 donation will go to the Seattle Public School of your choice, matched by a Friendly Hmong Farms donation to the Southeast Seattle Education Coalition (SESEC) to support Title 1 schools across the district.

Handcrafted floral arrangements will be available for pickup at one of 18 schools across Seattle or delivery for $29. For more information and to order a bouquet, visit the Friendly Hmong Farms’ Mother’s Day Weekend Fundraiser webpage.

Title I schools are schools with high numbers of children living in low-income households, which qualify these schools to receive supplemental funding from the federal government. From the Friendly Hmong Farms website: “The Southeast Seattle Education Coalition (SESEC) is a coalition of community based organizations, schools, educators, community leaders, parents and caregivers, and concerned SE Seattle residents working to improve education for all children, especially those in SE Seattle and those farthest away from educational justice. Learn more about them by visiting their website [at] https://www.sesecwa.org/”

Photo collage based in part on a photo by Paul G used under the Unsplash license.

Seattle is on the hunt for a new Office of Police Accountability director following the departure of Andrew Myerberg, who was recently appointed by Mayor Bruce Harrell to a newly created Public Safety director position. Announced at a recent meeting of Seattle City Council’s Public Safety Committee, a public forum will take place on June 23, 2022, featuring the three finalists recommended by the search committee.

Emerald readers, that’s where you come in. We want to know: What are your priorities when it comes to hiring Seattle’s new director? What questions would/will you ask the final three candidates? What do you want these OPA director candidates to know about the job and your expectations?

Take the poll and let us know.

