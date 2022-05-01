PONGO POETRY: Love Awaits

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study and Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants. Pongo believes there is power in creative expression, and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief in youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, join their GiveBig campaign today.

THANKS FOR NOTHING

by a young person at CSTC

Dear Y,

You were supposed to love me.

Supposed to take care of me.

Supposed to intimidate boys

if they ever asked me out.

But you were never around to do that.

Your absence is like me being stranded

on an island,

and no matter how hard

I try to swim, and escape,

I never find a way out

and you never show up

to help me.

Whenever I think of a father,

I never think of you.

I never think of what could have happened.

Why bother?

ʼCuz in the end,

you’ll never show up.

It makes me want to ask

Did you ever try? Like, really try?

Because with addiction,

I’ve had to try.

I’ve had to work hard

I’ve had to wake up in the morning

I’ve had to deal with the shit

that life gives you.

But you

just took the easy way.

You don’t have to worry

about waking up

and dealing with what life gives you.

I’ve felt the struggle of wanting to give up

and leave earth,

but in the end,

how can I leave a family

like you left me?

Instead of thanks for nothing,

thanks for showing

me that life is shit. Yet

I’d never leave

those I love.

MOM, IF YOU KNEW ME

by a young person at CSTC

You see that I hurt

You see that I struggle

Like self-harming

Like being aggressive

Pushing people away

Punching

A mother bear defending her cubs

But defending myself

Because you don’t know me

You would know me if

You knew how hard it was to open up and trust people

When you do open up you just get hurt again

Opening an old wound

That just keeps bleeding and won’t stop

Like there’s no hope for anything to get better

Anything to change

You see that I shut down

Self-isolating

Not talking

Not eating

You see that I cry

Because you don’t know

You would know me if

You knew how I laugh

Joking with my friends

Hanging out with my siblings

You would know me if

You knew how I love music

Listening to Matthew West

Playing the flute

Calming me down

Making me happy

You would know me if you knew how much I loved you.

Dedicated to my mom.

LOVE AWAITS

by a young person at CSTC

In a small house

in that tiny back bedroom

A door sits and waits for you

behind its walls

wonders flow and waits

love flows and waits

hope waits and flows

kindness waits and flows

Just behind this door

Still fear the unknown

Still fear change

Still use of feeling

useless

helpless

powerless

No more

No more

open your door

tear down those walls

tear them

drop open your blinds

Undo your locks

Undo your chains

Walk out into the unknown

behind this door

I will wait

Love will wait

Hope will wait

Kindness will wait

In you

This place lives

Within love

hope,

kindness

faith

Open your door

tear down your walls

and walk out.

Walk in wonder

That waits for you.

Dedicated to the world and to the little bits of fear.

📸 Featured Image: Photo by Diana Taliun/Shutterstock.com with editing by Emerald staff.

