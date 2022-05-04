NEWS GLEAMS: Patti Cole-Tindall Next KC Sheriff, Kubota Spring Plant Sale, & More

curated by Emerald Staff

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

✨Gleaming This Week✨

King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall. Photo courtesy of King County.

Patti Cole-Tindall Appointed as Next King County Sheriff

King County Executive Dow Constantine appointed Patti Cole-Tindall to serve as the next King County sheriff, Constantine’s first sheriff’s appointment after county voters in November passed a Charter Amendment transitioning the position from elected to appointed.

On May 18, the King County Council will start a hearing and confirmation process with a final vote expected later this month.

Cole-Tindall was appointed interim Sheriff in November 2021 and began serving in her new role in January. She joined the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) in October 2015, serving as the chief of Technical Services Division for almost five years before being appointed undersheriff in 2020.

“The mission of the Sheriff’s Office is to improve the quality of life and preserve public safety for the people of King County. To meet the needs of our community, we must rethink and reimagine how to deliver on that promise, and there’s no better person to do that and serve as sheriff than Patti Cole-Tindall,” said Constantine.

A total of 12 candidates submitted applications to the nationwide search, which began in November last year. Seven candidates were moved to the first round of interviews and following two additional rounds three finalists were named, including Cole-Tindall.

After confirmation, Cole-Tindall will complete the Criminal Justice Training Commission Basic Law Enforcement Academy (BLEA) to be recertified as a peace officer, following her initial training 30 years ago. This training will be completed within one year of her appointment. The academy is currently 19 weeks long and Cole-Tindall will attend BLEA no later than January 2023 to meet the certification requirement. While at the academy, an acting sheriff from the KCSO leadership team will be appointed.

Flyer courtesy of the Kubota Garden.

Kubota Gardens Spring Plant Sale in Bloom

Just in time for Mother’s Day and planting season, Kubota Gardens is holding its annual spring plant sale.

The 20-acres Kubota Gardens is a historical landmark acquired by the City of Seattle in 1987. Nestled in a reserve off Renton Avenue South, the Gardens is a result of decades of artistry by master landscaper Fujitaro Kubota.

For more information, visit the Kubota Garden website.

Public Forums Scheduled to Determine How to Redraw Seattle’s City Council Districts

The Seattle Redistricting Commission is currently examining how to redraw the boundaries of Seattle’s seven City Council Districts and is inviting community members to learn about the process and provide feedback at upcoming public forums.

“The commissioners need your input and guidance on what considerations are most important to your community in your City Council Districts,” said Eliseo Juarez, chair of the Seattle Redistricting Commission, in a press release. “Should it most closely follow hills and waterways or be as compact as possible? Should it seek to preserve historic community areas in single districts? We need your participation to inform how we create a final map that represents every neighborhood and community fairly for the next decade.”

The Seattle Redistricting Commission is an independent, nonpartisan body of five appointed Seattle residents responsible for redrawing the new Council District boundaries to reflect the city’s population growth.

According to the 2020 Census, Seattle’s population is 737,015, a growth of 21.1% since 2010.

The redistricting process will ensure that, by the 2023 election cycle, each Seattle Council District will include approximately 105,288 people. To achieve this number, the Commission will redraw the boundary lines of all districts, expanding Districts 1, 2, 5, and 6 and contracting Districts 3, 4, and 7.

To register in advance for a public forum, visit https://seattle.surveymonkey.com/r/VXM2PGW.

District 1 Public Forum:

May 15, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Physical Location: Seattle City Hall, 600 4th Avenue, Boards & Commissions Room L280

Virtual Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81346766847

District 2 Public Forum:

May 19, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Physical Location: Seattle City Hall, 600 4th Avenue, Boards & Commissions Room L280

Virtual Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81813406544

District 3 Public Forum:

June 2, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Physical Location: Seattle City Hall, 600 4th Avenue, Bertha Knight Landes Room

Virtual Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82983603669

District 4 Public Forum:

June 9, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Physical Location: Seattle City Hall, 600 4th Avenue, Bertha Knight Landes Room

Virtual Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82217028349

District 5 Public Forum:

June 16, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Physical Location: Seattle City Hall, 600 4th Avenue, Boards & Commissions Room L280

Virtual Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85403374640

District 6 Public Forum:

July 14, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Physical Location: Seattle City Hall, 600 4th Avenue, Bertha Knight Landes Room

Virtual Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82177793287

District 7 Public Forum:

July 21, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Physical Location: Seattle City Hall, 600 4th Avenue, Boards & Commissions Room L280

Virtual Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86215361885

Our content is funded in part by advertisements. To inquire about advertising with the Emerald, check out our media kit and fill out our application for more info.

The South Seattle Emerald website contains information and content supplied by third parties and community members. Information contained herein regarding any specific person, commercial product, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise, does not constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the South Seattle Emerald, its directors, editors, or staff members.

Today is GiveBIG Day… Join the dozens of readers who support the Emerald each year through GiveBIG. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully underreported communities. You can GiveBIG at wagives.org/organization/seattleemerald.