The Morning Update Show — 5/4

The Morning Update Show — hosted by Trae Holiday and The Big O (Omari Salisbury) — is the only weekday news and information livestream that delivers culturally relevant content to the Pacific Northwest’s urban audience. Omari and Trae analyze the day’s local and national headlines as well as melanin magic in our community. Watch live every weekday at 11 a.m. on any of the following channels, hosted by Converge Media: YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Periscope, and whereweconverge.com.

We also post the Morning Update Show here on the Emerald each day after it airs, so you can catch up any time of day while you peruse our latest posts.

King County Sheriff Cole-Tindall joins us live in the studio to discuss her appointment and what is next for the King County Sheriff’s Office and how it will impact our community.

Today is GiveBIG Day… Join the dozens of readers who support the Emerald each year through GiveBIG. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully underreported communities. You can GiveBIG at wagives.org/organization/seattleemerald.