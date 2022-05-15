PONGO POETRY: Minor Setback, Major Comeback

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Children & Family Justice Center (CFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CFJC residents are Youth of Color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special bimonthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief in youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, join their upcoming training on May 21.

MY GRANDMA

By a young person, age 17

I am thankful for my Nanna

She’s supportive

No matter how I am

When I smoked weed

she clearly didn’t want me to

She was worried

that I would end up like my dad

Homeless

Drug addict

Stuff like that

No matter how fed up my grandfather was

she would find a reason why I am ok

She would encourage me to go to school

And I would

Even though I surrounded myself with the wrong friends

And when I dropped out

in the 10th grade

she still supported me

Even now that I’m in jail

it just shows how much people can care

about you

Even though I could have been better

No matter what happens I can trust her

I can talk to her

She will tell me to keep my head up

and pray

She says God put me here

Here in jail

Because I have things that needed to be treated

Things my dad gave me.

The streets would be unsafe because I wouldn’t be treated

So God put me here

She tells me stuff like that

to support me

It feels like having a warm blanket

Knowing that it’s always going to be there in your bed

You can always go back there

And know that it’s there

And that it will always be warm there

My grandmother is like that because she’s my guardian

And that’s why I will always love

my Nanna

MINOR SETBACK, MAJOR COMEBACK

By a young person, age 17

I am truly thankful for my family, and friends that are still here with me.

Always having my back.

It’s easy to be grateful when you don’t have a lot.

But harder to be grateful if you have a lot of problems.

But through being grateful,

I have to admit I reminisce about the past

and think about what I didn’t have

and what I have that is different from other people.

Which makes me want to say how grateful I am

for a roof over my head, three hots, and a cot.

I’m grateful that I’m still alive.

I have to admit, for all this and more,

I feel like saying I’m good. I’m safe where I’m at.

In the past, I admit,

I might have felt ungrateful or troubled, or confused.

But now I got to be grateful because I have time to think.

I think about things I’ve done, or things I’ve done in the past, or what life was like.

I think of change and I’m grateful for the change.

DEAR MOM

By a young person, age 14

I just thought you should know what I’m doing now.

I was a lost person,

Recently I’ve spent a lot of time

thinking about my past

and how I was messing up.

I was distant.

I am happy and nervous,

for this new phase of success.

I’m looking forward to seeing you happy,

and for me to be home.

Since the last time I saw you,

I have grown

and changed

so much.

Now I am more considerate

on how other people feel

and how I make other people feel.

I’m trying to be more careful.

I just thought that you should know

what I wish for the future.

I hope

that one day

I can be home with you again,

with everything alright.

I am going to be trying really hard

not to mess up again.

📸 Featured Image: Illustration by Alexa Strabuk 譚文曠.

