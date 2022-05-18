NEWS GLEAMS: One Seattle Day of Service, Town Hall With Rep. Adam Smith, & More

curated by Emerald Editors

Volunteers Ryan Croone II, Tyree Abella, and King Nisby dig a trench for tulips during the Veterans Day of Service project Operation: Mapes Walkway Spruce Up, Nov. 20, at South Henderson Street and 52nd Avenue. (Photo: Susan Fried)

One Seattle Day of Service on Saturday, May 21

Mayor Bruce Harrell launched One Seattle Day of Service earlier this year to rally Seattle residents to act upon his vision for One Seattle — inclusion, cooperation, and service.

The One Seattle Day of Service on May 21 brings together a diverse group of public, private, and nonprofit organizations to offer service opportunities ranging from cleaning and beautification to gardening and restoration or helping neighbors in need.

Opportunities include delivering food by bike in an effort organized by the Cascade Bicycle Club or joining the Georgetown Youth Council & Georgetown Open Space Committee to pick up trash along the Duwamish Waterway.

Registration is required and many of the organized events are full. Check out the One Seattle Day of Service webpage for more information and to see what opportunities are available.

Washington, DC., USA, January 3, 2017; Members of the 115th Congress and their families mingle on the House floor while attending the joint session on the opening day of the current session. Photo by mark reinstein/Shutterstock.com

Town Hall Conversation With Congressman Adam Smith

U.S. Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA), who represents the 9th District, including South Seattle, will be hosting a town hall event to discuss Congress and issues facing residents.

The town hall will be on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m to 11:30 a.m. at McMicken Heights Elementary School Gym, 3708 S. 168th St., in Tukwila.

For more information and to register for the event, visit Rep. Adam Smith’s website. The event will also be streamed to Rep. Smith’s Facebook page. If you have a question for Rep. Smith, submit your question through his office’s Google Form.

If you need translation services or other accommodations, please contact Rep. Smith’s District Office at (425) 793-5180, or email Josette Wicker at Josette.Wicker@Mail.House.Gov

A One Vibe African Dinner Experience at Kezira Cafe earlier this year. (Photo: Allen Wong)

Africa Day on Clubhouse

The second annual Africa Day on Clubhouse will be held May 25, 12 a.m. PST on the Clubhouse platform in the Africa Day Club group. The 24-hour digital event is hosted by Seattlite Simon Okelo. The event is free, so RSVP at the Africa Day 2022 on Clubhouse webpage, and for more information, visit Africa Day Diaspora’s website.

From the group’s press release: “Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organization of African Unity which took place on 25th May 1963. Africa Day was formerly known as African Freedom Day and African Liberation Day. It is celebrated in various countries in the African continent, as well as around the world. The organization was transformed into the African Union on 9th July 2002 in Durban, South Africa, but marking the holiday continues to be celebrated worldwide annually on 25th May. For Africa Day 2022, One Vibe Africa will be hosting a 24-hour Digital Marathon. One Vibe Africa produced Africa Day at the Gates Foundation’s Discovery Center in 2018, 2019, and in 2021, the Africa Day celebration took place on Clubhouse, a social audio app. That event was attended by over 10,000 people.

“In alignment with the African Union’s official Africa Day theme for 2022, our theme this year is ‘Sustaining a Healthy Africa.’ Throughout the day’s festivities, we will be taking over Clubhouse’s platform by hosting a day’s worth of conversations on topics such as food conservation, indigenous languages and African spirituality as well as poetry, musical performances, and keynote speeches from esteemed guests including Cristina Duarte who serves as the Special Adviser on Africa to United Nations Secretary General António Guterres.”

Seattle Groups Launch Asian American-Jewish Initiative

About 30 to 40 community leaders from Asian and Jewish communities gathered at the Wing Luke Museum Tuesday, May 17, to launch a coalition that has been in the works for the last six months.

The effort has been spearheaded by a coalition of organizations including the ADL, CISC, Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs, the Japanese American Citizens League, the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle, Jewish Family Service of Seattle, and the American Jewish Committee.

“Over the past year, we have convened a small group of eight organizations that have put forth a bold vision: to combat prejudice against our communities, promote cross-cultural relationship building and education, and to speak out and act together on anti-hate and social justice issues,” a press release said.

The event was held in recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and Jewish American Heritage Months in May. A second reciprocal event will be held at Temple de Hirsch Sinai on Capitol Hill on June 22 at 2:30 p.m. focused on the Jewish American community.

