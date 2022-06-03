The Morning Update Show — The Final Episode — 6/3

After two years of covering the news and other important community stories, The Morning Update Show is signing off on Friday, June 3, 2022. The Emerald is proud to have been a media partner for this show.

The Morning Update Show — hosted by Trae Holiday and The Big O (Omari Salisbury) — was the only weekday news and information livestream that delivered culturally relevant content to the Pacific Northwest’s urban audience. Omari and Trae analyzed the day’s local and national headlines as well as melanin magic in our community.

Watch Converge Media’s programming on any of the following channels, hosted by Converge: YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Periscope, and whereweconverge.com.

Last Episode — It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye | LIVE — Sean Goode | LIVE — G. Prez Asphy | Live Directed by Vaughn Williams & Darryl “DQ” Glover

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!