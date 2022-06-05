POETRY: Myrtle Edwards Beach

by sushen

you left me with no choice when you opened your

moderate misogynistic mouth that one night on my couch

summer stained park benches we painted a hue of fondness

our affection brushed feverishly

– i would’ve run away from my 9–5

– our centerpiece at art basel

– offer you pearls in tokyo

– an autodidacticism

You & I

we’d find where poetry meets prose

remains a haunting reflection of a sparkling conversation-alist

still, i’ll keep those universes stored where

other myrtle edwards beach memories went to sleep

sushen is a south-end Seattle native and a second-generation daughter of Vietnam war refugees. Exploring the intersections of poetry, movement, and music, sushen approaches art with intention and healing.

📸 Featured Image: Myrtle Edwards Beach (Photo by Max Herman/Shutterstock.com; photo editing by Emerald team)

