PHOTO ESSAY: History in Motion — The Columbia City Historic District

The Columbia City Historic District is a nationally recognized historic district located in the Rainier Valley’s Columbia City neighborhood. According to HistoryLink.org, there are 14 historic spots in Columbia City. Over the past few decades, the area has undergone a tremendous amount of change as a result of development and gentrification.
Some of the area’s community fixtures include the lush Columbia Park, Bob’s Quality Meats along Rainier Avenue, and the Ark Lodge Cinemas. Today, those mainstays join several restaurants, cafés, and consignment stores ready to greet anyone visiting the South Seattle neighborhood.
Hazel Choi is a journalism student at the University of Washington, gearing up to dive into the passionate journalism world. She seeks to have a deep understanding of our local community and is interested in elevating voices from the community.
📸 Featured Image: Hee Kim (left) and Osa Elaiho (right). Elaiho, an artist and manager at Columbia City Gallery, said he knows all the artists at the gallery and the story of each work. “Once you know the history and background, you will have a better understanding of the work,” Elaiho said at Columbia City Gallery. (Photo: Hazel Choi)
