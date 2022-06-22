The Black Trans Comedy Showcase Brings Black Laughter When We Need It Most

by Patheresa Wells

The Black Trans Comedy Showcase will take place on June 22, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at the Northwest Film Forum, 1515 12th Avenue, Seattle. It will feature local PNW comedians and is hosted by Moltyn Decadence, Miss Gay Washington 2022. The showcase, held virtually and in person, is a fundraiser for the Lavender Rights Project (LRP). The organization’s mission is to elevate “the power, autonomy, and leadership of the Black intersex & gender diverse community through intersectional legal and social services.”

The event’s website asks, “Was 2021 a sh*t show for you too?” bringing humor to the difficulties many faced in the past few years. According to Angel Patterson with LRP, the event is the first time they will combine a fundraiser with a joyful event. Patterson said, “There’s a good reason for that! In light of relentless attacks on trans life nationwide, we needed to take this opportunity to highlight trans voices — especially comedians — and center our Pride fundraising on Black trans joy & laughter.”

Comedy as an art form combines storytelling, laughter, and joy. When discussing the need for an event like this within the Black trans community, LRP’s Randy Ford said that with this Pride Season, they wanted “Blackness to clap back and do what we do best: ROAST. It is part of our culture to make difficult situations humorous. We clap back as a way to gather, to connect, and to live in a way that is empowering and energizing against all odds.”

Ford said the event centers on local talent, emphasizing “Black and Trans comedy. PERIOD.”

(Left) Angel Patterson, Lavender Rights Project (LRP) development associate, and Randy Ford, LRP’s major gifts associate. Patterson and Ford said that centering Black trans humor and joy — often by roasting or making light of difficult situations — is exactly what the community needs now. Photo courtesy of Lavender Rights Project.

The audience will be entertained by the host, Moltyn Decadence, and comedians Mx. Dahlia Belle (PDX), Mitch Mitchell (SEA), and Chocolate the Entertainer (Olympia). Ford said, “Through the humor of our comedians, The Black Trans Comedy Showcase will raise awareness to the importance of centering Black Trans women and femmes, which is crucial to our collective liberation being accessible for everyone.”

The emphasis on supporting LRP as well as showcasing Black trans talent is essential. “Our donors get to see Black trans folks thriving, and our community gets to see themselves represented in a powerful spotlight,” Patterson said.

Watch the spotlight shine on these performers and support LRP purchase tickets online on the event site.

Patheresa Wells is a Queer poet, writer, and storyteller who lives in SeaTac, Washington. Born to a Black mother and Persian father, her experiences as a multicultural child shaped her desire to advocate for and amplify her community. She currently attends Highline College in Des Moines. Follow her on Twitter @PatheresaWells.

📸 Featured Image: The Black Trans Comedy Showcase features comedians (left to right) Chocolate the Entertainer, Mx. Dahlia Belle, Mitch Mitchell, and host Moltyn Decadence. Photo courtesy of Lavender Rights Project.

