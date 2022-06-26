PONGO POETRY: I Just Thought You Should Know

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Children & Family Justice Center (CFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CFJC residents are Youth of Color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special bimonthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief in youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, register for Speaking Volumes 2022, their fall celebration.

I Don’t Know

by a young person, age 16

I don’t know how I want to be today

I don’t know how to read a poem

I could write a poem about a lot of things

But I need to learn

Presentation skills

The words can bring a lot

I don’t want to downplay what I wrote

When I read I’m shaking and nervous

Afraid of messing up

I imagine my voice is big and powerful

That it carries

That it’s strong

Big as a skyscraper

Filled with lots of people

People holding courage

People holding confidence

But when I actually speak

I don’t know how I sound to other people

Yeah it’s discouraging

Like what I’m trying to say isn’t coming across

When it’s a poem

It has a lot of meaning

I open up more in poems

Thaen when I just talk

I don’t know how to explain it

I need them to hear the story

Not just hear me talking

Not just hear the words

You know the difference between listening and hearing

I want to put images into their heads

So they can see with my words

My poems are mostly about the trauma behind

A lot of things

I Just Thought You Should Know…

by a young person, age 16

Dear my beautiful son,

I just thought you should know what I’m doing now.

I am a resilient person who spends a lot of time,

bettering myself for the future.

I just thought you should know how I’m feeling.

I am wise because I have accepted

my wrong-doings and am ready to change

and better myself.

I just thought you should know what I’ve been through.

Since the last time I saw you,

I have grown and changed so much.

The time that I accepted my consequences

for my mistakes and am asking for help

is especially important.

I just thought you should know what I wish for the future.

I hope that when I get out, it is not too late

to show YOU how much I love and cherish YOU.

I just thought you should know that I’m glad

I don’t have to worry about me getting out

and going back to the same negative things anymore.

I just thought you should know what I miss a lot.

I miss the way we used to wear matching outfits

and go out and take pictures and have fun.

I just thought you should know that I love and miss YOU

and can’t wait to get out

and give YOU the world.

Thanks

by a young person, age 14

I’m thankful for having a place to sleep,

having a roof over my head and food to eat

for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

A place I can bathe, get my education,

and get my daily hygiene

and a place I can get my exercise.

There have been times

Where I wasn’t blessed enough to have those things.

And I felt like my life

was sinking, almost like I was drowning

and I didn’t know what to do

Until I got here.

Before I was here,

I was just doing whatever I wanted

and I wouldn’t even pay attention

to whether I had eaten or not,

if I had spoken to my parents,

I always had other priorities.

Now that I got here,

I realize what’s important

and what my priorities should be

and what I should be thankful for.

📸 Featured Image: Illustration by Alexa Strabuk 譚文曠.

