Photo depicting women in brightly colored clothing getting ready to ride their rainbow-adorned motorcycles.
Community

Seattle Pride Parade Returns After a Two-Year Hiatus

by Susan Fried

Thousands of people gathered on 4th Avenue in Downtown Seattle on Sunday, June 26, for the 46th annual Seattle Pride Parade. The largest parade held annually in Washington had been on hiatus for the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, making this year’s parade all the more special. Over 200 organizations and groups participated in this year’s parade, and crowds of jubilant, colorfully dressed people lined the streets to cheer them on. 

This year’s parade theme was “Family Reunion,” and more than 15,000 people were expected to attend. In addition to groups representing LGBTQIA+ communities, groups, businesses, and governmental organizations, numerous politicians also made appearances including Reps. Pramila Jayapal, Suzan DelBene, Kim Schrier, and Adam Smith.  

The parade lasted over two hours, making its way down 4th Avenue and ending at Seattle Center for PrideFest, where the celebration continued with three stages, food vendors, hundreds of performances, and a beer garden.

Photo depicting the underside of the rainbow flag held during the Seattle Pride Parade.
The spirit of this year’s Pride Parade was one of joy, inclusivity, and resistance against the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Photo depicting ROTC Seattle members tossing rainbow flags above their heads.
ROTC Seattle was one of over 200 groups that participated in the 46th annual Seattle Pride Parade. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Photo depicting a family all wearing rainbow-colored clothing and posing for a photo.
People of all ages and families lined 4th Avenue in Downtown Seattle to watch the annual Pride Parade. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Photo depicting a crowded street with people in brightly colored clothing and carrying Pride and rainbow flags.
Thousands of people showed up for the first Seattle Pride Parade since 2019 on Sunday, June 26, 2022. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Photo depicting a bare woman's back with "I will aid + abet abortion" in black text written across her back.
A Pride parade participant shows how she feels about the recent repeal of Roe v. Wade. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Photo depicting Rita LaRue dressed in a silvery gown, hair coiffed, and holding a blue folding fan with text that reads, "Yaas Gawd!"
Drag performer Rita LaRue at the Seattle Pride Parade. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Photo depicting the Electronettes doing a routine in their bright-blue sequined costumes.
The Electronettes Hi-Steppers Drill Team marches down 4th Avenue during Seattle’s annual Pride Parade. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Photo depicting a Black youth member of the Diamond Drill Team wearing their signature bright-blue and bright-green sequined costume and feathered headdress.
A young Diamond Drill Team member gets ready to march in the Pride Parade on Sunday, June 26, 2022. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Photo depicting a parade participant in glittery makeup and a silver-sequined dress posing with a black folding fan.
A parade participant poses for the crowd. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Photo depicting a male-presenting individual with a gray beard, black leather vest, and black baseball cap sitting on a motorcycle with a rainbow Pride flag attached to the handlebar.
The Border Riders Motorcycle Club gets ready for the start of the 46th annual Seattle Pride Parade. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Photo depicting a male-presenting individual in a leather cap and vest with rainbow beads and a gray mustache holding a flag.
A parade participant from Seattle Men in Leather. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Photo depicting an individual wearing a batman costume with rainbow accessories rollerskating while holding aloft a rainbow flag.
Batman skates down 4th Avenue during the Pride Parade. (Photo: Susan Fried)
A collage of photos depicting dogs and a lizard wearing rainbow apparel to celebrate Pride.
Plenty of pets showed up with the spirit of Pride. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. Her early career included weddings, portraits, and commercial work — plus, shes been The Skanner News’ Seattle photographer for 25 years. Her images have appeared in the University of Washingtons The Daily, The Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and many more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.

📸 Featured Image: Seattle Pride’s Women’s Motorcycle Contingent (Dykes that Ride) lead the 46th annual Seattle Pride Parade down 4th Avenue. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Before you move on to the next story …
Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!