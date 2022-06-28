Seattle Pride Parade Returns After a Two-Year Hiatus

by Susan Fried

Thousands of people gathered on 4th Avenue in Downtown Seattle on Sunday, June 26, for the 46th annual Seattle Pride Parade. The largest parade held annually in Washington had been on hiatus for the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, making this year’s parade all the more special. Over 200 organizations and groups participated in this year’s parade, and crowds of jubilant, colorfully dressed people lined the streets to cheer them on.

This year’s parade theme was “Family Reunion,” and more than 15,000 people were expected to attend. In addition to groups representing LGBTQIA+ communities, groups, businesses, and governmental organizations, numerous politicians also made appearances including Reps. Pramila Jayapal, Suzan DelBene, Kim Schrier, and Adam Smith.

The parade lasted over two hours, making its way down 4th Avenue and ending at Seattle Center for PrideFest, where the celebration continued with three stages, food vendors, hundreds of performances, and a beer garden.

The spirit of this year’s Pride Parade was one of joy, inclusivity, and resistance against the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. (Photo: Susan Fried)

ROTC Seattle was one of over 200 groups that participated in the 46th annual Seattle Pride Parade. (Photo: Susan Fried)

People of all ages and families lined 4th Avenue in Downtown Seattle to watch the annual Pride Parade. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Thousands of people showed up for the first Seattle Pride Parade since 2019 on Sunday, June 26, 2022. (Photo: Susan Fried)

A Pride parade participant shows how she feels about the recent repeal of Roe v. Wade. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Drag performer Rita LaRue at the Seattle Pride Parade. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The Electronettes Hi-Steppers Drill Team marches down 4th Avenue during Seattle’s annual Pride Parade. (Photo: Susan Fried)

A young Diamond Drill Team member gets ready to march in the Pride Parade on Sunday, June 26, 2022. (Photo: Susan Fried)

A parade participant poses for the crowd. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The Border Riders Motorcycle Club gets ready for the start of the 46th annual Seattle Pride Parade. (Photo: Susan Fried)

A parade participant from Seattle Men in Leather. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Batman skates down 4th Avenue during the Pride Parade. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Plenty of pets showed up with the spirit of Pride. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. Her early career included weddings, portraits, and commercial work — plus, she ’ s been The Skanner News’ Seattle photographer for 25 years. Her images have appeared in the University of Washington ’ s The Daily, The Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and many more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.

📸 Featured Image: Seattle Pride’s Women’s Motorcycle Contingent (Dykes that Ride) lead the 46th annual Seattle Pride Parade down 4th Avenue. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!