Do the Jan. 6 Hearings Affect the South End? — Call for Submissions

After launching the first hearing on June 9, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol has been holding seven hearings, which present testimony and evidence gathered over the past year around what led a pro-Trump mob to storm the U.S. Capitol in 2020. The committee has thus far presented live and recorded testimony from mostly Republican officials close to Trump, such as former Attorney General Bill Barr and Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who were senior advisers to the president.

We at South Seattle Emerald want to hear from you, our readership, as to how you believe these hearings do or do not impact democracy or South End communities.

All of the hearings can be streamed from the House Select Committee’s YouTube channel.

Send us your thoughts through our submission form below.

📸 Featured Image: Election workers collect ballots. Photo courtesy of King County Elections.

