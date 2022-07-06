NEWS GLEAMS: Lyles Inquest Deliberations Begin, 988 Launches July 16, & More

curated by Vee Hua 華婷婷

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

Jury deliberations are underway beginning July 6, the last day of the Charleena Lyles inquest hearings. They will be asked to answer 100 questions related to whether the involved officers, Jason Anderson and Steven McNew, followed Seattle Police Department training policies in the shooting of Lyles in June 2017. As inquest administrator Michael Spearman instructed the jury on Friday, July 1, “The questions that you are going to be asked to answer are about how and why Ms. Lyles died, and whether the officers’ actions in this case complied with Seattle Police Department policy and training, and whether Ms. Lyles’ death was caused by criminal means.” See our daily summaries of the inquest hearings on the Emerald.

This week’s News Gleams otherwise shares details of 988, a new mental health alternative to 911! The Duwamish River Opportunity Fund also has a call for community-initiated projects and grant reviewers. Lastly, we will be expanding News Gleams to twice a week, and hope to see you out for SCIDpda’s Outdoor Party in Canton Alley this Saturday, July 9!

—Vee Hua 華婷婷, interim managing editor for the South Seattle Emerald

✨Gleaming This Week✨

988 Launches July 16 as a Nationwide Phone Number for Mental Health Emergencies

988 is a new nationwide phone number that launches on July 16 for mental health emergencies, with the hopes of connecting individuals to accessible care or support if they are experiencing distress around suicide, mental health or substance-use crises, or other emotional distresses. Individuals are also encouraged to dial if they are worried about loved ones who may be in need of crisis support.

On Tuesday, July 5, King County’s Behavioral Health & Recovery Division provided an in-depth presentation, which can be viewed or watched online.

The five-year vision for 988 implementation will be focused on:

Horizon 1: Someone to talk to

Goal: 90%+ of 988 calls will be answered in State by 2023

Goal: 80% of individuals have access to rapid crisis response by 2025

Goal: 80% of individuals have access to rapid crisis response by 2025 Horizon 3: A safe place for help

Goal: 80%+ of individuals will have access to community-based crisis care by 2027

988 will be operated locally by Crisis Connections, formerly known as Crisis Clinic; founded in 1964, it’s one of the oldest crisis lines in the nation, with five programs focused on serving the emotional and physical needs of individuals across Washington State through programs such as the 24-Hour Crisis Line, King County 2-1-1, Teen Link, WA Recovery Help Line, and WA Warm Line.The Seattle City Council has also recently significantly expanded funding for the Mobile Crisis Team, which responds to calls for people in behavioral health crises.

At an early 2022 cleanup event at həʔapus Village Park and Shoreline Habitat, the Duwamish Alive! Coalition and volunteers removed over 600 pounds of trash from the river with the help of kayaks and canoes. (Photo: Sharon Leishman)

Duwamish River Opportunity Fund to Provide $250,000 for Community-Initiated Projects

The Seattle Department of Neighborhoods is seeking proposals for the Duwamish River Opportunity Fund (DROF) to help fund community-based projects that improve the quality of life for communities living in the Duwamish River Valley. The total amount of funding is $250,000, and the deadline is Monday, Aug. 15, by 5:00 p.m.

Since 2014, the Duwamish River Opportunity Fund has granted more than $1.5 million to community projects focused on quality-of-life enhancements in the neighborhoods of South Park, Georgetown, and SoDo. The fund is one component of a broader City effort to improve the quality of life and restore the health of Duwamish River communities.

To learn more and apply for the grants, please visit the Seattle Department of Neighborhood’s website.

Not Interested in Applying? Be a Grant Reviewer for the Duwamish River Opportunity Fund!

Opportunities are also available for community members to serve as grant reviewers. Grant reviewers should live, work, or receive services in the Duwamish River Valley and have a clear understanding of community needs and resources. Each community grant reviewer will receive a $500 stipend for full completion of their grant reviewer responsibilities. Prospective grant reviewers should visit the Duwamish River Opportunity Fund website to learn more about the program and access the grant reviewer application. Applications must be emailed to DROF@seattle.gov no later than Aug. 15, 2022, by 5 p.m.

See all of South Seattle Emerald’s coverage of the Duwamish Valley on our website.

The proposed Rainier Beach Skatepark would be located in Rainier Beach Playfield, close to schools and near the Rainier Beach Community Center at Rainier Avenue South and South Henderson Street. Collage of photos depicting various areas of the Rainier Beach Playfield, the proposed skate park site. Image courtesy of Rainier Beach Skatepark.

Free Drop-In Summer Activities for Youth at Community Centers and More Throughout South Seattle & Beyond

For their Summer of Safety (SOS) program, Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) will be offering free drop-in activities for youth and teens ages 10 to 19. SOS is a free program that provides structured activities and a safe space for young people not connected to other supervised programs over the summer. The program is geared towards serving diverse groups of tweens and teens from low-income families.

Regular SOS activities will run in the mornings or afternoons and include field trips, arts and crafts, as well as sports and athletics; many will be hosted outdoors. Free lunch will be provided at noon. SOS events will take place at the following community centers:

Click here to download an Excel spreadsheet of related events.

SCIDpda Presents Outdoor Party in Canton Alley on Saturday, July 9

On Saturday, July 9, the Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority (SCIDpda) will host a free and all-ages event at Canton Alley in the International District, featuring DJs, live music, dancing, and refreshments.

Featuring a live performance by hip-hop duo Sendai Era and DJ sets by JusMoni and DJ Daps1, among others, the event will also host a cypher curated by dance artist and instructor Tracey Wong of Malicious Vixens crew, where representatives of various dance styles (breaking, popping, waacking, voguing, house) and dance crews showcase their forms of movement. There will also be an interactive mini-dance class hosted by Wong and Anna Banana Freeze of Massive Monkees, and a free neighborhood walking tour, which walks participants through Chinatown, Japantown, Little Saigon, and historic Manilatown. Availability for the tour is limited.

Canton Alley and other alleys in the Chinatown-International District were pathways adjacent to the entrances of loft-style residences and storefronts; they were integral to the neighborhood’s social fabric and environment. After falling into disrepair toward the end of the 20th century, Canton Alley was later repaired and revitalized by the SCIDpda with guidance from the community. Improvements have included re-pavement, the installation of pedestrian lighting and public art, and the continual usage of Canton Alley for passing through the neighborhood, historic tours, storefront activity, and events such as the Outdoor Party in Canton Alley.

RSVP for the event on SCIDpda’s Eventbrite page.

