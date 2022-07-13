NEWS GLEAMS: Paid Youth Opportunities in Web Design, Jesse Sarey Murder Case, & More

curated by Vee Hua 華婷婷

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

More police accountability news this week, this time around the Jesse Sarey murder case, where a former Seattle Police chief will testify against an Auburn officer’s use of force. Meanwhile, a man threatened Rep. Pramila Jayapal, and a shooting took place outside of Washington Hall.

Those who are looking to find summer events to attend this weekend might find themselves at Northwest Immigrant Rights Project’s Summer Social or at Daybreak Star for the Seafair Indian Days Powwow. Paid opportunities are also available for youth interested in learning web design or social media; applications close soon.

Jesse Sarey’s family caresses the quilt dedicated to honor his memory at the Wing Luke Museum. In 2019, Sarey was killed by Auburn police officer Jeff Nelson. Nelson has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault. His trial is set to begin this fall or in 2023. (Photo: Tiffany Hearsey)

Former Seattle Police Chief to Be Key Witness Jesse Sarey Murder Case; Finds Use of Force Violations in Review of Officer’s Actions

As reported by The Seattle Times, former interim Seattle Police Chief Jim Pugel will be a key witness in the murder and assault prosecution case of Auburn police officer Jeffrey Nelson, who shot and killed Jesse Sarey, 26, on May 31, 2019. Nelson had responded to a call about disorderly conduct at an Auburn convenience store; when he arrived, he confronted Sarey; the two got in a physical altercation, and Nelson said that Sarey tried to grab the officer’s folding knife and gun.

In 2020, Nelson was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault; he was only the third officer to be indicted for taking the life of a civilian in Washington State history, the first in 30 years, and the first under I-940, Police Training and Criminal Liability in Cases of Deadly Force Measure, passed in 2018. Trial is set for next year, in The State of Washington v. Jeffrey Nelson.

At the request of the King County Prosecutor’s Office, Pugel, who is a former police educator on use of force, reviewed 70 Auburn Police Department (APD) incident reports related to Nelson, dating back to 2013, including force reports, witness accounts, and dash-cam videos. Pugel then prepared a 20-page report; it graphically cites 17 use-of-force instances within the APD that Pugel deemed “at best unnecessary and often excessive or unconstitutional.”

See all of the South Seattle Emerald’s coverage on Jesse Sarey, including an Op-Ed by his foster mother.

Video co-created by Tammy Boland and Najifa Hossain.

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-Seattle) speaks at a rally to protest the overturn of Roe v. Wade on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Photo: Alex Garland)

Local Man Threatens Rep. Pramila Jayapal Outside of Her Home

A man threatened State Rep. Pramila Jayapal and her family outside of their home this past Saturday, July 9. Jayapal and her neighbors called 911; when officers responded to the disturbance, they spotted the suspect, Brett Forsell, standing in the street with his hands in the air and a handgun holstered on his waist.

“An officer said in the statement that a neighbor told them that they heard the suspect yell ‘Go back to India, I’m going to kill you’ and saw Forsell’s vehicle drive by Jayapal’s residence about three times while yelling profanities,” The Hill reported. “The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said in a statement that a judge set bail for Forsell at $500,000, similar to other cases for armed threats to kill and hate crimes. The judge denied the office’s request for a criminal harassment protection order for Jayapal.”

Documents for charges will be sent this week, and Forsell is expected to remain in jail as SPD investigates the incident.

A shooting took place outside of Washington Hall on the evening of Sunday, July 10, 2022, heading into Monday morning. Built in 1908 as a settlement house by the Danish Brotherhood Society, the multi-use venue is preserved by Historic Seattle. Photo is attributed to Joe Mabel (under a Creative Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 license).

Weekend Shooting Takes Place Outside Washington Hall

A shooting took place outside Washington Hall this past weekend. In response, the crowd from a hip-hop show inside the venue scattered into the streets. Two were injured in the process of trying to escape, though no one was found injured by gunfire.

The Seattle Police Department brief reports, “On 07-10-2022 at 2357 hours, officers responded to a concert hall in the area of 14 Av / E Fir St for a report of 50+ shots heard. Upon arrival, hundreds of people were fleeing in all directions on foot and in cars. Officers located two people who sustained injuries by trying to escape. Evidence of a shooting was located in the parking lot and throughout the block but no gunshot victims were located despite the density of the crowd. Patrol processed the scene and noted multiple damaged vehicles/buildings. A fleeing vehicle was involved in a collision nearby and was impounded to the processing room after the driver/occupants fled the scene. Then [sic] vehicle is believed to have been involved in the shooting.”

Men compete at the Seafair Indian Days Powwow. (Photo: Jack Storms)

Community Events This Weekend

Summer Social With Northwest Immigrant Rights Project

Northwest Immigrant Rights Project’s Summer Social takes place on Saturday, July 16, from noon to 3 p.m. in Des Moines. The free outdoor event will have vegan and non-vegan food options from Frelard Tamales and Spide Waala, plus outdoor games and activities. Learn more about the event, including COVID-19 guidelines, through their online registration portal.

Seafair Indian Days Powwow Returns In-Person

The annual Seafair Indian Days Powwow returns July 15 to 17, celebrating its 33rd year at Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center’s Powwow Grounds in Discovery Park. This year’s powwow emerges from pandemic closures with the powerful theme of “Remember, Reconnect, Revive,” and is hosted by United Indians of All Tribes Foundation (UIATF). Open to Native and non-Native attendees, the event can draw about 12,000 visitors over the course of a weekend, and features a variety of competitive dance performances, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, and networking opportunities. Read full coverage at the South Seattle Emerald.

Python Summer Mini-Camp at Seattle University, 2019. Photo courtesy of EchoX.

EchoX Offers Paid Opportunities for Youth Interested in Web Development & Social Media

EchoX, a self-described “pioneering portal that crosses barriers and connects cultures by consolidating and amplifying cross-generational, ethnic community voices,” is offering paid opportunities for youth ages 14–18.

Imagined by EchoX DIGITIZE Youth Councilmember Jacob Arnez, this series was created for students to learn HTML basics and become more comfortable expressing themselves online. Applicants will be encouraged to build sites around themes and stories tied to their identities, cultural heritage, and community.

With dates in July and August, it is free and open to all students ages 14–18 in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska. Upon completion, participants will receive a $75 digital VISA gift card. Sign up via the interest form by July 20 or learn more on their website.

EchoX is also offering a fully remote social media fellowship for one fellow between July 30 and Sept. 30, with compensation of $15 an hour. The fellowship will help the selected youth gain skills in digital literacy, work experience, leadership, graphics, and more.

Apply by July 27 or learn more by checking out their current fellow and Instagram account @echoxnw.

