POETRY: Tell Me Again

by Noni Ervin

(Inspired by Mr. Delbert Richardson’s “1619: Resistance/Resilience/Remembrance/Liberation” exhibit, November 2021 to January 2022, for the City of Seattle Arts & Culture, ARTS at King Street Station.)

Tell me again

About my melanin skin

And how my story began

On the soil, rich with minerals and precious stones

Hot dirt, clay, and sand.

Tell me again

About my intricate hair

Markings and symbols that speak of my kin

Shells, gold and silver, red-yellow and orange.

Tell me again

About my amazing skill

Mapping the stars and ocean currents

Drawing and documenting the times

Preserved on walls and held by our griots.

Tell me again

About architecture and Kemetstry

Healing practices and metallurgy

Exquisite tapestries and geometric precision

Monuments that nearly touch the sky.

Tell me again

About my glorious imagination

Inventing traffic lights and the ice cream scoop

Patents upon patents and engineering scratches

Problems noted and solved with my creative genius.

Tell me again

About my melanin skin

Never starting with ships or chains or shackles

Go back to the Continent, in the garden

Mother Africa, where we all begin.

Noni Ervin is a Pacific Northwest native. She serves on the Leadership Council of Seattle’s African-American Writers’ Alliance and has contributed to Mother.ly Magazine. She is a published author of poetry, as well as the eight-book Kinara Park Kids ® miniseries. Noni also has more than 30 years of experience in business management and strategic development, specializing in helping businesses and organizations grow in capacity rapidly. She met her husband of 20 years at Seattle ’ s Seward Park and the rest is history. They have two sons and have taken up cycling in recent years. Noni is currently working on her next two books.

📸 Featured image by Anna Ismagilova/Shutterstock.com.

