Who Keeps Us Safe? | Episode 3: Safety, Inside and Out

“Who Keeps Us Safe?” is a podcast by Asian American community organizers that explores ideas of community safety, abolition, and activism. (Artwork: Alex Chuang) “Who Keeps Us Safe?” is a podcast by Asian Americans living in Seattle that explores safety, policing, and abolition in our communities and beyond. Join us monthly as we speak with organizers in the Seattle area, and reflect on their work and learnings. We hope that our listeners will use this podcast to begin and/or supplement their own conversations about safety and policing in their own communities. This is a project of PARISOL: Pacific Rim Solidarity Network, a grassroots anti-imperialist, anti-capitalist, Hong Konger, Taiwanese, and Chinese* diaspora group based in Seattle. PARISOL is dedicated to local & international solidarity, community building, cultural & politicized learning, abolition, and anti-racist work.

This episode was produced for the podcast Who Keeps Us Safe? and was previously released in October 2021. The production crew is a small volunteer team of community organizers: Andy Allen, Alex Chuang, Jenn Shaffer, and Ryan Fang. Together, they record their conversations with other Seattle organizers and explore the idea of community safety – this third episode brought them to the topic of incarceration. The WKUS team reached out to members of prisoner-led organizations — like the Asian Pacific Islander Cultural Awareness Group (APICAG) and FIGHT (Formerly Incarcerated Group Healing Together) — to hear their perspectives on how prisons and incarceration impact community safety.

Who Keeps Us Safe? is re-releasing this episode with BRAND NEW content from an additional interview they recorded after the episode was originally published. The full transcript will be available soon.

You can find APICAG on Instagram @apicag_ and FIGHT at FightWA.org.

For their first 6 episodes, Who Keeps Us Safe? partnered with KVRU 105.7FM to air their podcast on the radio. For this reason, you’ll hear some brief station ID’s in some of the episodes.

