POETRY | If They Take My Love Away, Who Are We?

by Nic Masangkay

Masakit ang puso ko:

ang bangungot

na wala ka.

My heart hurts:

the nightmare

of you without me.

There are beautiful dreams

without you, but

I do not want them.

Hay hermosos sueños

sin ti, pero

no los quiero.

Even the politicians

know what it is like to lose someone, but they play

for the people

who can afford to.

Here, we are

all we have.

I was a world

to someone once.

Ikaw parin ang mundo

ko. You were once my

world. Sigues siendo

todo. You are everything.

Now that I know love,

they want to take

it from me.

Now that I know

you, they want you

gone.

Mahal kita,

kaya inaalis ka nila.

I love you,

so they take you from me.

Te quiero.

Ellos te llevan.

I love you.

They take you.

When left with nothing,

I will not blame

another virus;

I will not fault

careless government,

numb CDC.

Kung iniwan sa

wala, mahal ko

pa rin.

Si se queda sin nada,

mi amor persiste.

When left with nothing,

My love goes on.

Nic Masangkay is a Filipinx, sick and disabled, queer and trans survivor. They are an artist of music, poetry, and multimedia. More at www.nicmasangkay.com.

📸 Featured image by Shutterstock.com/Olga Ikhelis; editing by Emerald team.

