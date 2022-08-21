PONGO POETRY | Real World

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. In the spring of 2022, Pongo began mentoring poetry with young people at the Echo Glen Children’s Center, a juvenile institution for youth serving criminal sentences. Studies of incarcerated youth indicate that up to 70% suffer from a mental health disorder and that many have experienced childhood trauma. The isolation, economic upheaval, and turmoil of the last two years have only exacerbated this issue. Youth at Echo Glen have endured significant mental and emotional challenges in the last two years, including increased rates of depression, anxiety, sleep issues, and behavioral challenges.

Pongo believes there is power in creative expression, and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief in youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, register for Speaking Volumes 2022, its fall celebration.

Different Colors in My Life

by a young person at the Echo Glen Children’s Center

I am feeling tired.

I want to talk about madness

because I have been through things in the past

And it just goes so fast.

The time passes so fast.

I use red as my madness

And I use grey for my loneliness.

What makes me mad is there’s no

Respect in people

and you never have a true friend.

What makes me lonely is that

I ain’t got nobody there for me.

There’s always negative and

There’s no positive.

I use blue as my sadness

And when I feel sad is when

I lose loved ones. Time flies

So fast. It’s like casting my soul away.

I use yellow for joy. I feel happy

When I’m with my family.

Because they treat me lovingly.

They always give me positivity

And they motivate me to do better.

I use purple when I’m intoxicated.

I buy nugs from my plug

And I feel numb.

I get no hugs and I’m around thugs.

I pop pills to fill up the void.

I feel pain, but there ain’t no sane.

And I feel not myself.

And this is my life throughout the

Days, weeks, months, and years.

Family Cares

by a young person, age 15

This a letter from my journals, I swear I love all my people

I know they hate I’m in a cage, and all the things I did were lethal

I hope they know I’m trying to change, so I can see them better days

Go out fishing with my pops and with my brothers playing games

All my family’s moving out, I hope next there’s a reunion

Kick back with some good food, that’s when I’m out this institution

My mom’s always there, I swear that she’s the one that cares

Eight kids and she was patient, trying to get us all prepared

I call my sisters on the phone, they’re waiting for me to get home

They say they just had a kid, I cannot wait to see them grow

To my nephew and my nieces, do not follow down this path

Go to school, and get a job, and be way better than your dad

’cause in this life, these people die, for trying to make somebody cry

Hope you know what I am saying, just be better in this life

Dedicated to my people

Real World

by a young person, age 15

Crooked ass life

In this life there are no winners

You could make it to the top, or you could get eaten like dinner

Looking back now, I can’t remember when I won

Try to make it out this struggle, I’m just trying to have some fun

If you listen, you can hear about the way that I was feeling

I’m just trying to make it out, so I can say that I’m just chillin’

Ain’t no help, you gotta make it by yourself

Watch your friends and who you trust ’cause they will rip apart your health

I want to make it in a mansion, have a chef to cook me lunch

Have my family there too, I swear I love them all a bunch

Be the one that they look up to, so they can see I’m doing good

I’ll be the cleanest in these streets, to ever make it out the streets

This life crazy, young people out here killing for a name

And their mothers shedding tears while they’re standing on their grave

This is crazy, how we live, I swear it’s all part of this game

There ain’t no love for ghetto people, only for the ones with fame

This a letter from the gutter, I hope they listen to what I say

’Cause at end ain’t no one dare to see you in your last day

📸 Featured Image: Illustration by Alexa Strabuk 譚文曠.

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!