Poet Jordan Chaney Teaches Youth Resiliency Through Art

by Patheresa Wells

The path to becoming a poet is a unique journey. For Rainier Valley poet Jordan Chaney, the journey started in childhood, watching his mother write poetry and sketch. Though he started writing in high school, it wasn’t until his 20s that he began to perform his poems. Now a published author, artist, and motivational speaker, Chaney encourages young people to use their imagination through art. During the pandemic, he released three poetry books, A Childlike Wonder (2020), Columbus Sailed A Warship (2021), and Howling the Names of Dead Saints to the Sunrise (2022). His commitment to his craft, even during the lockdown, shows an inspiring level of self-determination.

Chaney was born in Alexandria, Virginia. After his father died, he moved with his mother and two brothers to California for a few years before landing in Pasco, Washington. His family arrived in the area when he was in the first grade. But, he said, “I didn’t fully understand what it meant to be a Black Indigenous person growing up in the Tri-Cities until I got older and started reading James Baldwin, Audre Lorde, bell hooks, and Eldridge Cleaver.”

Racism was part of Chaney’s growing up in Eastern Washington. In addition to instances where people would yell the N-word at him, he later became “sharply aware of the subtle micro-aggressions that fertilized the soils of both overt and covert racism.”

Both poetry and art were outlets for Chaney during this time, and in 2004, he performed for the first time at a poetry slam in Seattle. The Washington Poets Association and poet Bart Baxter held a slam at the Hugo House. Of the 17 finalists to compete, Chaney took home sixth place.

“I personally wasn’t concerned about winning or losing,” he said. Instead, he was just happy that he didn’t let stage fright cause him to cancel. “Since that night, I have shared my poetry around the country and even had the opportunity to travel and perform with La Pocha Nostra throughout Greece.”

For Chaney, poetry and storytelling are inextricably linked to his anti-racist work, and both led him to travel and collaborate with like-minded people. This work led him to make the move to Seattle in 2020, though his ties to the Tri-Cities are still strong.

In 2018, using funds from an event, “Poet Jordan Presents: An Evening With Academy Award Winner TJ Martin,” Chaney opened his first location of The Art Dojo in Kennewick’s Benton-Franklin Counties Juvenile Justice Center. Chaney and others converted unused space in the basement into an art school. With the motto “Don’t waste your pain(t),” “the idea was to instill ideas of resiliency in incarcerated youths. …The youth continually prove themselves to be some of the most creative and imaginative people that I have ever worked with,” he said.

The school includes a curriculum developed by Chaney called Art of the Spoken Word that incorporates public speaking skills, writing and performance skills, and confidence building. It has since expanded to include two other locations, one in Pasco in an apartment complex, and another in Spokane’s Juvenile Detention Center.

Chaney also works with youth as a motivational speaker. He says poetry paved the way for storytelling, and storytelling for motivational speaking. “Educators in the area who work with ‘free and reduced lunch’ students or with incarcerated students would hear about me and ask me to share my story,” he said. Whether at schools or jails, Chaney would always accept the invites, no matter what they did or didn’t pay.

The pandemic led to an outpouring of Chaney’s poetry, with three published books in the past two years. In A Childlike Wonder, his poem of the same name “invites people to imagine possibilities of identity, to dream, and be liberated in your dreams and by your dreams of the highest visions of self.”

Columbus Sailed A Warship includes “Blankets,” a poem that blends the spiritual and physical worlds. In Howling, the poem “Getting Back Up” is “for anyone that has ever been up to their chin in their own tears, on the verge of drowning in their own grief, but swimming out of it all anyway.”

Excerpt from “Getting Back Up”:

when heartbreak

finds you

stop hiding

rise

dance

in your tomb

cause

healing means

becoming yourself

all over again

The ability to keep swimming is evident in Chaney’s drive to write and release books during the lockdown. He is currently editing his first memoir, The Lemon Tree, due in 2023. The ability to use creativity in the face of adversity is a legacy Chaney builds with each book.

Check out his website for more details on poet Jordan Chaney, his work, and his upcoming books.

Patheresa Wells is a Queer poet, writer, and storyteller who lives in SeaTac, Washington. Born to a Black mother and Persian father, her experiences as a multicultural child shaped her desire to advocate for and amplify her community. She currently attends Highline College in Des Moines. Follow her on Twitter @PatheresaWells.

📸 Featured image courtesy of Jordan Chaney.

